Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Nirujan Kanagasingam, Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Advisory and ETF Strategy, CI Global Asset Management team (CI GAM), and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of CI U.S. Monthly Income Private Pool (TSX: CUIG) and CI U.S. Small/Mid Cap Equity Private Pool ETF (TSX: CSMD).





CI U.S. Monthly Income Private Pool's investment objective is to generate income and long-term capital growth by investing primarily in a combination of equity and fixed-income securities located in the U.S.

CI U.S. Small/Mid Cap Equity Private Pool's objective is to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity or equity-related securities of small and medium-capitalization companies located in the U.S.

CI GAM is one of Canada's largest ETF providers with approximately $23 billion in ETF assets under management (as at July 31, 2025) CI GAM's ETF lineup consists of 87 ETFs and includes beta, smart beta, asset allocation, managed volatility, actively managed, liquid alternatives, digital assets, covered calls, cash management, ESG, and other thematic mandates.

