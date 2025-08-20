A Decade of Innovation: VAPORESSO Constantly Breaks Through the Infinite Possibilities of Technology

Technology-driven breakthroughs set the tone for VAPORESSO's next decade of industry leadership

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025, VAPORESSO reflects on a decade of technological breakthroughs that have redefined vaping. With years of innovation and expertise, the brand is introducing a unique, industry-first technology and unveiling a revolutionary advancement that will reshape the novel perception.

Building Industry Barriers Through Core Technologies

Over the past ten years, VAPORESSO has developed four key technological pillars that form the backbone of its product ecosystem, delivering premium performance and redefining the standards of modern vaping.

COREX Heating Technology - Leading-Edge Atomization Heating Tech



COREX Heating Technology has always been pivotal to the success of VAPORESSO's MTL category products, consistently delivering an extraordinary flavor experience through industry-leading innovations. As the technology advanced, now in 2025, COREX 3.0 signifies a transformative leap, integrating a meticulously engineered Hive Mesh within an innovative chimney design, augmented by nano-microfiber cotton and aerospace-grade heat-resistant materials. This third-generation evolution, showcased in the XROS 5, achieves unmatched consistency, efficiency, and heating performance, redefining the standards of modern vaping.





COREX Heating Technology has always been pivotal to the success of VAPORESSO's MTL category products, consistently delivering an extraordinary flavor experience through industry-leading innovations. As the technology advanced, now in 2025, COREX 3.0 signifies a transformative leap, integrating a meticulously engineered Hive Mesh within an innovative chimney design, augmented by nano-microfiber cotton and aerospace-grade heat-resistant materials. This third-generation evolution, showcased in the XROS 5, achieves unmatched consistency, efficiency, and heating performance, redefining the standards of modern vaping. MEGA BATT - Advanced Ultra-High-Density Battery Cell Technology



Offering larger capacity in a smaller form factor, VAPORESSO's MEGA BATT technology dramatically improves battery life. The XROS 5 leads the industry with its 3A super-fast charging, reaching 80% capacity in just 20 minutes to minimize downtime for users. In addition to rapid charging, the compact size of the device houses a powerful 1500mAh battery, a breakthrough of MEGA BATT technology, offering an ultra-long battery life of up to 5 days, ensuring both portability and endurance.



Offering larger capacity in a smaller form factor, VAPORESSO's MEGA BATT technology dramatically improves battery life. The XROS 5 leads the industry with its 3A super-fast charging, reaching 80% capacity in just 20 minutes to minimize downtime for users. In addition to rapid charging, the compact size of the device houses a powerful 1500mAh battery, a breakthrough of MEGA BATT technology, offering an ultra-long battery life of up to 5 days, ensuring both portability and endurance. AXON Chip - Chip-Driven Intelligent Control Platform



An intelligent regulation chip platform that integrates dynamic power control, adaptive temperature regulation, and advanced flavor algorithms to deliver secure, multi-mode energy. Equipped with an advanced health management system, it optimizes the vaping experience while extending battery longevity. Powering the LUXE and ARMOUR product lines, AXON CHIP continuously monitors atomizer resistance to maintain the ideal vaporization temperature for every puff. It intelligently adjusts to battery fluctuations, generating a customized heating curve that ensures consistent, flavorful performance with unwavering reliability.





An intelligent regulation chip platform that integrates dynamic power control, adaptive temperature regulation, and advanced flavor algorithms to deliver secure, multi-mode energy. Equipped with an advanced health management system, it optimizes the vaping experience while extending battery longevity. Powering the LUXE and ARMOUR product lines, AXON CHIP continuously monitors atomizer resistance to maintain the ideal vaporization temperature for every puff. It intelligently adjusts to battery fluctuations, generating a customized heating curve that ensures consistent, flavorful performance with unwavering reliability. SSS Leak Resistant Tech - Fully Self-Developed Anti-Leakage System



This system delivers unprecedented anti-leakage performance through its three core innovations: Seal Comprehensively with precision mechanical sealing, Saturate Properly via intelligent pressure-balancing fluid control, and Store Safely with a patented bottom storage structure. This integrated system completely prevents e-liquid leakage while optimizing absorption efficiency. Users enjoy leak-proof reliability with complete usage freedom, while the industry benefits from this technological benchmark that redefines durability and performance standards for vaping products.

Groundbreaking Modular Design Unlocks New Dimensions of Tech Innovation

After ten years of technological accumulation, VAPORESSO released a groundbreaking innovation, world 1?? all-category compatible platform. This transformative modular design, first featured in the latest product - iMate OS, enhances user experience by combining modularity with intelligent adaptability. iMate OS revolutionizes vaping with its innovative magnetic structure, enabling effortless battery separation. The structure tech seamlessly switches between closed and open-system devices while maintaining cross-category compatibility, with its adaptive battery precisely displaying product information for optimal performance. Beyond versatility, it offers unmatched flexibility-users can pair a single battery with multiple pod types, combining the extended battery life of disposable-style devices with the e-liquid customization of open systems. The release and application of this modular design hold positive significance for the vaping industry, setting new standards for innovation, flexibility, and user satisfaction, solidifying VAPORESSO's position as an industry pioneer.

Next-Gen COSS will Reshape Novel Perception Through Disruptive Technological Revolution

Beyond its innovative form design, VAPORESSO will further revolutionize the vaping experience this year by introducing a comprehensive full-scenario solution. We still remember the industry sensation caused by the first-generation COSS. Driven by its smart e-liquid supply system, COSS transformed refilling into a faster, cleaner, and more efficient process. With just one click, COSS could quickly detect remaining e-liquid levels and complete precise refilling within seconds. It was this innovation that earned VAPORESSO the industry's first Golden Leaf Award for Innovation.

In Q4 this year, VAPORESSO will launch its next-gen COSS, whose four core evolutionary innovations will redefine premium personalized vaping. Its intelligent auto-refilling system will be enhanced with innovative materials and a redesigned structure, ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted vaping experience. Additionally, enhanced flavor precision, improved battery efficiency, and more ergonomic designs will collectively usher users into a smarter, more refined era of vaping.

As VAPORESSO marks its 10th anniversary, its track record of innovation continues to drive the industry forward. With groundbreaking technologies mentioned above, the brand is redefining what's possible in vaping. These advancements not only enhance performance and reliability but also set new standards for user experience. Looking ahead, VAPORESSO's commitment to pushing boundaries ensures it will remain a trailblazer in shaping the future of vaping. For more details, visit https://www.vaporesso.com/activity/innovation-x

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2753452/10_______4_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011704/Vaporesso_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-decade-of-innovation-vaporesso-constantly-breaks-through-the-infinite-possibilities-of-technology-302533814.html