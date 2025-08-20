Libertas Funding, LLC: Libertas Funding Appoints Mark Boyer as Senior Managing Director, National Partnerships

Former First Citizens Bank Director of Sales to Lead Nationwide Partnership Growth

GREENWICH, CT / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Libertas Funding, a leading provider of revenue-based financing and term loan* solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the appointment of Mark W. Boyer as senior managing director, national partnerships.

Boyer will lead Libertas' strategic initiatives to build a robust national network of partnerships that engage with SMEs across a variety of industries. He will be pivotal in expanding the company's market reach, promoting bridge and working-capital solutions, and fostering mutually beneficial relationships that enhance customer liquidity and generate revenue through referral fees.

Boyer joins Libertas after nearly a decade at First Citizens Bank, a top 20 U.S. financial institution with $200B+ in assets, where he served as director of sales, vendor finance. He was instrumental in building and managing vendor relationships and leading sales teams within the specialty finance sector. Before that, Boyer was CEO of multiple companies across the financial services and manufacturing sectors, bringing diverse leadership experience to his new role.

"Mark's history of building high-performance partnership networks makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team," said Gary Katcher, executive chairman of Libertas. "His expertise will be invaluable as we accelerate our expansion nationwide."

Reporting to President and COO John Paradisi, Boyer will focus on deepening Libertas' institutional reach and creating new market opportunities.

"I have had the pleasure of working with Mark previously at CIT Bank, and his extensive background and ability to forge commercial partnerships align perfectly with our strategy to grow the distribution of our financial solutions," said Paradisi. "He will play a key role in forging alliances that help more small and medium-sized businesses access flexible financing."

Boyer holds a degree from Penn State University and previously served on the Bank Business Council Steering Committee for the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA).

"I'm excited to join the Libertas team and leverage my experience in building commercial partnerships that deliver measurable value to the SME market sector," said Boyer.

Boyer's appointment underscores Libertas' ongoing investment in seasoned leadership to strengthen its distribution channels and broaden its national footprint.

About Libertas Funding

Libertas Funding, LLC is a leading financial technology firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, providing revenue-based financing and working capital solutions to small and medium-sized businesses nationwide. Through advanced data analytics and a streamlined underwriting process, Libertas delivers fast, reliable capital to help businesses grow and thrive. Website: libertasfunding.com

*Term loans are issued by WebBank and serviced by Libertas pursuant to our partnership with the Bank.

