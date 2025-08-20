Oasis Face Bar Announces First-Ever Nationwide Client Appreciation Day: Sept. 17, 2025

COLUMBUS, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Oasis Face Bar, the open-concept facial bar franchise redefining modern skincare, is excited to announce its first-ever nationwide Client Appreciation Day (CAD), taking place across all locations on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.

To show heartfelt gratitude to the clients who make Oasis shine, each participating location will be offering a complimentary "Exclusive CAD Facial" - a one-day-only treatment designed to deliver glow-worthy results and good vibes.

"This is our way of saying thank you," said Molly Lyons, founder of Oasis Face Bar. "Client Appreciation Day is all about honoring our amazing community and giving back in a way that feels personal, fun, and completely on brand."

What's Happening on Client Appreciation Day:

A free CAD-exclusive facial treatment (valued at $69+)

Exclusive deals on Oasis Face Bar memberships

The biggest discount of the year on all packages

20% off retail skincare products

Charity raffles, light refreshments, and feel-good vibes in store

Guests will also enjoy sneak peeks of upcoming innovations, including Oasis' AI skin analysis technology rolling out in Q4, and opportunities to connect with their favorite estheticians in a relaxed, celebratory setting.

Booking for Oasis' free CAD-exclusive facial treatment opens up on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Mark your calendars; appointments are required and spots will fill up quickly.

About Oasis Face Bar

Oasis Face Bar is a fresh take on skincare - a modern, open-concept facial bar delivering result-driven treatments in a relaxed, community-focused environment. With 18 U.S. locations and a growing reputation for innovation and inclusivity, Oasis makes skincare feel approachable, empowering, and fun. For more information, visit www.oasisfacebar.com or follow us on Instagram @oasisfacebar.

