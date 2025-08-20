Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Eagle Vision Security, a leading provider of live, interactive, two-way monitoring solutions across North America, today announced the expansion of its operations into Alberta, initially focusing on Calgary and Edmonton. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing security for truck yards, construction sites, warehouses, automotive dealerships, retail plazas, and other commercial projects across the province.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/262486_5c71a7fc64d8388c_001full.jpg

Eagle Vision Security, a privately held firm headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is recognized as a leader in technology-driven proactive threat detection and enhanced police response. The company integrates advanced video analytics with live monitoring conducted by trained security professionals to deliver effective and dependable protection for businesses of all sizes.

"Expansion into Alberta represents a key milestone in the company's mission to provide businesses with state-of-the-art monitoring solutions that safeguard assets and support operational continuity," said Parm Deol, Founder of Eagle Vision Security. "With this development, Eagle Vision Security continues to strengthen its footprint across Canada, bringing advanced monitoring technologies to more industries and communities."

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/262486_5c71a7fc64d8388c_002full.jpg

The company's advanced solutions not only support crime detection and prevention but also provide operational insights through detailed facility management reporting. Current projects include Truck Yards Security in Calgary, Warehouses Security in Edmonton, and other commercial and industrial facilities across Alberta. Services are customized to address the specific requirements of each property, enabling businesses to focus on core operations while security is professionally managed.

Eagle Vision Security is also introducing its monitoring solutions to Alberta property owners and managers, working collaboratively to create comprehensive security programs suited to site-specific needs.

About Eagle Vision Security

Established by veterans of the security and property protection industry, Eagle Vision Security has built a reputation as a force in the Live Interactive Video Monitoring sector. The company invests continuously in research and development to deliver cutting-edge security solutions for a wide range of industries.

Today, Eagle Vision Security serves clients across Halifax, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia, and now Alberta. For cross-border operations, the company also provides truck yard monitoring services in over 11 U.S. states.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262486

SOURCE: GYT