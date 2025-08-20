HONG KONG, Aug 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Kingsoft Corporation Limited ('Kingsoft' or the 'Company' HKEx stock code: 03888), a leading Chinese software and Internet service company, has announced its unaudited 2025 interim results and its second quarter results for the period ended 30 June 2025.For the first half of 2025, the revenue of Kingsoft increased by 1% year-on-year to RMB 4,645.4 million. Revenue from the office software and services represented 57% and online games and others represented 43% of total revenue. Gross profit reached RMB 3,772.2 million.For the second quarter of 2025, the Company's revenue reached RMB 2,307.4 million. Revenue from office software and services and online games and others represented 59% and 41%, respectively, of total revenue for the second quarter of 2025. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB 1,853.6 million.Mr. Jun LEI, Chairman of the Company, commented: 'In the second quarter, we advanced core businesses steadily in line with established strategy and firmly positioned for the future. Kingsoft Office focused on 'AI, collaboration, and internationalization', continued to strengthen the allocation of R&D resources in related fields, and developed solutions deeply aligned with user scenario needs to sustain competitiveness in the field of intelligent office. The online games business continued advancing content innovation and global expansion, achieving the development of flagship IPs and new game genres.'Mr. Tao ZOU, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, added: 'The total revenue for the second quarter amounted to RMB 2,307.4 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 7%, among which the revenue from the office software and services business was RMB 1,355.7 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 14%. Revenue from the online games and others business was RMB 951.8 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 26%, primarily due to the high base in the same period last year.'BUSINESS REVIEWOffice Software and ServicesFor the first half of 2025, revenue from the office software and services business increased by 10% year-on-year to RMB 2,657.1 million. The increase was mainly attributable to the growth of WPS individual and WPS 365 businesses of Kingsoft Office. Revenue in the second quarter increased by14% year-on-year to RMB 1,355.7 million.In the second quarter, the office software and services business continued its healthy development. For WPS AI, Kingsoft Office released WPS AI 3.0 and launched the native Office intelligent agent 'WPS Lingxi' - the core capability module of WPS AI 3.0. WPS AI 3.0 drove deep integration between AI and office software through bidirectional transformation, achieving native embedding of AI capabilities and deep involvement in office workflows. WPS Lingxi integrated multiple AI functions, marking the transition from tool-based AI applications to collaborative intelligent agents. We also implemented intelligent upgrades to WPS 365 components, and launched messaging, meeting, and email assistants to boost office efficiency.For WPS individual business, Kingsoft Office expanded AI benefits and rolled out new AI products. In overseas markets, we initiated the development of the new WPS International Edition to gradually migrate domestic high-value features. For WPS 365 business, we continuously deepened penetration into industries and scenarios, actively promoted the implementation of AI projects, and engaged in co-creation with key clients to replicate and scale up typical solutions. For WPS software business, we actively participated in the bidding for domestic office software of central and local governments and enterprises. Our products maintained a leading share in both flow layout and fixed layout document software market.Online Games and othersFor the first half of 2025, revenue from online games and others business reached RMB 1,988.3 million, and revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB 951.8 million. In the second quarter, the online games business continued to enrich the brand value of classic JX series and expand into new game genres.During the second quarter, JX3 Online, the flagship IP, maintained engaged player base through consistent content updates and technical optimization. The Fate of Sword: Zero was launched, building upon the core gameplay of the classic JX series IP while introducing innovative explorations. The anime shooter game Snowbreak: Containment Zone sustained its long-term operation, keeping stable user base. The self-developed sci-fi mech game Mecha BREAK commenced its global public beta in July. On its launch day, it topped Steam's lists for both 'Most Played' and 'Trending Games,' and earned high scores from several international authoritative gaming outlets like IGN.Additionally, we actively strengthened our collaboration with high-quality overseas IPs, deepening the localized operational capabilities in domestic market. The social deduction game Goose Goose Duck obtained the license approval in June and was expected to launch in the second half of the year. The number of pre-registrations exceeded 5 million, demonstrating its popularity. Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe, the sequel to Cats & Soup, secured its license in May. For the latter half of the year, we will focus on refining the operations of our core titles and continuously optimizing the gaming experience based on players' feedback.Mr. Jun LEI concluded, 'In the coming quarters, Kingsoft Office will continue to increase its R&D investments in AI and collaboration, and promote the implementation of its products and services across a wider range of office scenarios in various industries. The online games business will remain focused on premium games, continue to cultivate its IP franchise, steadily advance its global expansion and achieve long-term operations. We believe that these efforts will strengthen the Group's core competitiveness and lay a solid foundation to achieve long-term high-quality growth.'About Kingsoft Corporation LimitedKingsoft (3888.HK) is a leading Chinese software and internet service company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It has three main subsidiaries: Kingsoft Office, Seasun Holdings and Kingsoft Shiyou. With the implementation of the 'transformation toward mobile internet' strategy, Kingsoft has completed a comprehensive transformation in its overall business and management model. The Company has established a strategic layout with office software and interactive entertainment as its pillars, and cloud services and artificial intelligence as its new starting points. Kingsoft has more than 8,000 employees worldwide and holds a significant market share domestically. For more details, please refer to http://www.kingsoft.com.