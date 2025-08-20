Globant Joins Forces with Unity to Accelerate Real-Time 3D Innovation in Enterprise Sectors

Through Unity's New Service Partner Program, this new partnership delivers advanced interactive technologies to industries outside of gaming, including automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing

SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced its new global partnership with Unity (NYSE: U), the world's leading platform to create interactive experiences. Through this partnership, Globant became a member of the Unity Service Partner Program, enabling both companies to deliver cutting-edge interactive solutions to high-growth sectors, including digital twins, automotive, healthcare, life sciences, and manufacturing.

As a Unity Service Partner, Globant will help enterprises harness Unity's real-time 3D technology and digital asset management solution to accelerate product development, optimize operations, and enhance customer engagement. This collaboration will focus on, among other offerings, designing and deploying digital twins for manufacturing efficiency, immersive training tools for healthcare professionals to upskill, and next-generation visualization platforms for automotive and industrial clients to render high-fidelity, interactive real-time 3D graphics, such as detailed 3D maps, animated avatars, and immersive in-car entertainment systems. Globant will also support Unity's expansion into new commercial markets by integrating Unity products into enterprise technology stacks, supporting go-to-market strategies, and co-developing tailored solutions for clients worldwide.

"As a pioneer in digital reinvention, we're inspired by how Unity's technology is transforming the way industries operate, engage, and evolve to meet the ever-changing technology demands of modern customers," said Martín Migoya, CEO and Co-founder of Globant. "By bringing together our technical skills and global reach with Unity's technology, we can help clients around the world build advanced digital solutions, such as interactive training, simulations, and visualization tools, that improve efficiency and support growth in their businesses."

A cornerstone of this agreement is a comprehensive training initiative in which Globant will certify its engineers and designers on Unity's platform, ensuring clients have access to the world's largest pool of Unity-trained enterprise technologists. Annual recertification and ongoing investment in talent development will keep Globant's teams at the forefront of innovation through the Unity platform.

"This partnership with Globant strengthens our ability to bring Unity's real-time 3D technology to industries where immersive, interactive experiences are rapidly becoming essential," said Alex Blum, COO of Unity. "Together, we're enabling companies across industries like automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing to unlock new efficiencies, reimagine training and design, and deliver compelling customer experiences."

"We've long operated at the intersection of creativity, interactivity, and cutting-edge technology. Through this partnership with Unity, we're applying the lessons and breakthroughs from the world of games technology to help other industries reimagine how they build, train, operate business and connect with people. It's about expanding what's possible with real-time 3D-and doing so with the same spirit of experimentation and innovation that defines our studio's work," said Kevin Janzen, CEO Games & EdTech Studio at Globant.

This partnership will extend across North America, EMEA, and APAC, leveraging Globant's network of delivery centers and market expertise to scale Unity-powered solutions worldwide. To learn more about Unity's Service Partner Program, please visit the website here .

About Globant

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 31,200 employees and are present in 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in Media Consultation, Integration, and Business Operations Cloud Service Providers (2024) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

About Unity Software Inc. (Unity)

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to create, market, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality (XR). For more information, visit Unity.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including, in particular, statements about Unity's plans, strategies and objectives. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "intend," "expect," "plan," "project," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Unity's results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available on the Unity Investor Relations website. Statements herein speak only as of the date of this release, and Unity assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this publication except as required by law.

Contact: Adam Dalezman, UnityComms@unity3d.com

