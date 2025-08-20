Greater Than AB: Interim report January - June 2025

The Group April - June 2025 (KSEK)

Net sales 1 679 (12 236) -89%

Operating result -10 060 (84)

Result for the period -11 172 (-591)

Earnings per share before and after dilution -0.85* (-0.05)



The Group January - June 2025 (KSEK)

Net sales 2 954 (23 154) -87%

Operating result -22 133 (- 1 979)

Result for the period -27 311 (-1 352)

Earnings per share before and after dilution -1.84* (-0.11)

* Earnings per share after tax, calculated on the result for the period and the average number of shares for the period January - June 2025, 13 674 171 shares.

Summary of the second quarter

Net sales for Q2 2025 amounted to 1,7 MSEK, compared to 12,2 MSEK in Q2 2024.

Result for the quarter was -11,1 MSEK, compared to -0,6 MSEK in Q2 2024, which includes litigation-related costs of approximately 1,6 MSEK.

Cost and result for the period were significantly impacted by the two ongoing litigation processes. The litigations concerning material breach of contract and IP infringement. The disputes are currently being addressed and will be settled in the District Court of Stockholm, where the litigation concerning material breach of contract is planned for September 2026 and the litigation concerning IP infringement is still awaiting a time slot. This said, the company anticipate that both claims will proceed to the Court of Appeal.

The Board is currently evaluating a number of financing as well as other strategic options to cover any liquidity gap until the revenue streams from current contracts are generated.

CEO words

Major developments as our AI drives the future of mobility

Having reached the midpoint of 2025, I'm pleased to reflect on the progress we've made. We began the year with cautious optimism; aware of the challenges ahead but confident in our vision. Today, that optimism has been well-founded, as we grow with existing partners, uncover new opportunities and share some exciting new developments.

Firstly, after Q2 ended, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a licensing agreement with an existing customer, a global mobility organization with a powerful distribution network. The estimated gross revenue from the agreement is €1.4 billion, based on product lifecycle projections. This is calculated according to a predicted lifetime of eight years, with a five-year ramp-up phase. Annual gross revenue is targeted to reach approximately €100 million within three years and €275 million within five years, as outlined in the MoU. Greater Than's share of the gross revenue is 60%.

Importantly, our technology platform and resources are already in place, giving us a strong foundation to scale alongside the project. The MoU facilitates launch and sales activities ahead of the final agreement.

In June, we announced a strategic R&D collaboration with Honda to quantify crash risk using AI-powered data insights. This partnership represents a critical step toward a future where technology not only identifies high-risk geographical areas but also uncovers the behavioral and environmental factors driving those risks. The insights are expected to accelerate innovation in road safety, infrastructure planning, and next-generation mobility solutions.

This year also saw the rollout of our new reseller strategy, which is already delivering results. We've partnered with Navisaf, a major fleet management technology reseller in Latin America and the Caribbean. We have also collaborated with Envue Telematics, a partner that recognizes the value our AI brings in advancing telematics beyond traditional boundaries.

Underpinning all this progress is the strength of our business model. With promising gross margins, solid cost control, and an increasing global appetite for intelligent AI solutions, we are firmly positioned for sustainable growth.

As we outlined in our 2024 Year-end report, during the first half of 2025 we have explored and evaluated several strategic options to ensure the Company's longterm development. We have delivered on the licensing avenue and will follow up and potentially conclude other pending discussions. To finance the company until new revenue streams are realized, the Board believes that new capital should be injected and is currently evaluating a number of options. Our main shareholders has also given a loan commitment of 10 MSEK to allow us to conclude and close these discussions.

Our commitment to generating revenue is strong and this, combined with growing demand, our ecosystem

of forward-thinking partners and a globally unique AI, provides us with energy to continue our journey.

Liselott Johansson, CEO, Greater Than



This disclosure contains information that Greater Than is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 20-08-2025 16:47 CET.

Press contact Greater Than

PR@greaterthan.eu

+46 855 593 200

www.greaterthan.eu



About Greater Than

Greater Than is a global leader in AI-driven risk intelligence for road safety and sustainability. Its unique technology is trained using real-life driving data to predict crash probability and climate impact.

By using AI pattern profiling to measure the driver influence on risk, Greater Than delivers predictive scores that are globally comparable. Fleets, mobility providers, insurers and other organizations involved in road transportation use these insights for risk management, cost control, pricing, and ESG compliance.

Greater Than (GREAT: ST) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser. Learn more at www.greaterthan.eu.

