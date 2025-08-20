Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Start angekündigt: Bisher +175% Kursgewinn in 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.08.2025 17:06 Uhr
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

VIVOTEK Inc.: VIVOTEK Wins HR Asia 2025 Best Companies to Work For

Recognized for Building a Future-Ready and Employee-Centric Workplace

TAIPEI, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 25th anniversary year, VIVOTEK (3454-TW), the global leading security solution provider, has been named one of the "2025 Best Companies to Work for in Asia" by the leading HR publication HR Asia, recognizing its long-term investment in talent development and efforts to create a happy, fulfilling workplace. The company earned high scores in areas such as "Sustainable Workplace," "Diversity, Equity & Inclusion," and "Group - THINK, FEEL, DO," reflecting strong employee recognition of its workplace environment and organizational culture. VIVOTEK is accelerating its AI strategy implementation, from incorporating AI into new security products to launching its headquarters' inaugural event "AI Innovation Day," aimed at driving organizational evolution and empowering employees to work smart.

VIVOTEK wins the

Cross-Disciplinary AI Collaboration for Social Safety

"VIVOTEK is committed to delivering the most trusted smart security solutions by integrating edge AI cameras, VAST Security Station (VSS), and the VORTEX cloud service to enhance user safety. Cross-disciplinary AI talent is key to maintaining resilience and competitiveness in global markets. We are honored to receive the '2025 Best Companies to Work for in Asia' award. This recognition strengthens our resolve to uphold our core value of employee care, deliver on our commitment to well-being, foster AI innovation with our partners, and build a safer future together," said Alex Liao, President of VIVOTEK.

Unleashing AI Potential - "AI Innovation Day" Sparks a Culture of Innovation

To boost corporate competitiveness, VIVOTEK offers a range of AI learning resources and training, covering skills such as AI-powered presentations and data analysis. This year, the company's headquarters will host its first-ever "AI Innovation Day," offering rewards to encourage employees to use AI to optimize workflows and showcase innovative applications, driving an enterprise-wide smart transformation. The company also offers competitive compensation, including annual performance-based raises. Employees at the headquarters enjoy fully paid "Golden Week" leave to promote work-life balance. VIVOTEK is also dedicated to building a fair and transparent workplace culture through regular town halls and GM-led forums, which strengthen communication between staff and leadership while enhancing organizational agility and cohesion.

Leading Across the Board - VIVOTEK Recognized Among Top Employers

The "Best Companies to Work for in Asia" award is a premier employer recognition across the Asia-Pacific region, spanning 13 countries or territories. This year, 360 companies in Taiwan participated in the selection process. Winners are determined through a combination of anonymous employee surveys and a review of HR strategies, assessed by a panel of experts from various fields. The evaluation focuses on three key pillars: Core (company values), Self (employee perceptions), and Group (team performance). The award honors companies that excel in employee experience and people-first practices. VIVOTEK scored above market averages across all key indicators and was honored with this prestigious award based on outstanding evaluation results.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2750430/VIVOTEK_wins_the__Best_Companies_to_Work_for_in_Asia_2025__award_by_HR_Asia__showcasing_its_commitme.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vivotek-wins-hr-asia-2025-best-companies-to-work-for-302531898.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.