20.08.2025 17:14 Uhr
ID TECH Announces Partnership With TRX Services for Mobile SDK That Directly Integrates With VP3350

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / ID TECH and TRX Services, leading providers of innovative payment processing solutions, today announced a partnership to provide users with a cutting-edge new payment option. With the launch of the TRX Mobile SDK, native app developers for iOS and Android can directly integrate with the ID TECH VP3350 card reader.

IDT x TRX

IDT x TRX
IDT x TRX Announce Partnership

The ID TECH VP3350 is an all-in-one, cost-effective mobile payment device supporting contactless and mobile transactions while remaining PCI compliant and qualifying for card-present rates. By leveraging the TRX Mobile SDK, software partners can easily integrate this device into their mobile solutions, enabling fully mobile, secure, and streamlined payment acceptance.

"This new SDK is a game-changer for developers who want to give merchants more flexibility and mobility in how they accept payments," said Scott Martin, President & CEO of TRX Services. "By partnering with ID TECH, we're delivering a secure, affordable, and highly portable payment solution that's easy for developers to implement and powerful for merchants to use."

The launch represents a strategic collaboration between TRX and ID TECH, combining TRX's advanced payment processing capabilities with ID TECH's industry-leading payment hardware.

"ID TECH is excited to work with TRX Services to bring the VP3350's capabilities to more merchants and developers," said Michael Crouse, VP of Sales (The Americas) at ID TECH. "The TRX Mobile SDK opens the door for seamless integration, so software partners can deliver secure, mobile-first payment experiences without compromise."

Developers and software partners can learn more about integrating the TRX Mobile SDK and the ID TECH VP3350 by contacting ID TECH or TRX Services.

About ID TECH
ID TECH is a global leader in payment solutions, providing secure and reliable hardware to support contactless, mobile, and EMV transactions. With decades of experience, ID TECH serves businesses worldwide with innovative, customer-focused products. For more information, visit www.idtechproducts.com.

About TRX Services
TRX Services is a leading provider of secure and innovative payment processing solutions, helping businesses of all sizes accept payments with speed, security, and reliability. Through technology partnerships, TRX delivers advanced tools to enhance payment acceptance, reduce costs, and improve the merchant experience. For more information, visit www.trxservices.com.

Contact Information

Stuart Taylor
VP of Product & Marketing
stuart.taylor@idtechproducts.com
(714) 761-6368

.

SOURCE: ID TECH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/id-tech-announces-partnership-with-trx-services-for-mobile-sdk-that-dir-1062326

