Level Infinite: Rust Mobile's 1st Closed Beta Set for November

Rust Mobile makes its public hands-on debut at gamescom, located in Hall 06.1 - C-051G

The 1st Closed Beta kicks off in early November 2025, welcoming 30,000 players from North America, Western Europe, and select regions across Asia

SHENZHEN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Following its highly anticipated global reveal earlier this month, Level Infinite will launch the game's 1st Closed Beta in early November. Players can be the first to get a hands-on with the game this week at gamescom 2025 in Cologne from 20th to 24th August. Rust Mobile delivers a full-scale open-world survival gameplay that millions of fans know and love, optimized for mobile devices.

Officially licensed by Facepunch Studios, Rust Mobile stays true to the spirit of the original while introducing a fresh way to survive on the go. From gathering resources and building fortified bases to ruthless PvP combat and the tension of trust and betrayal, the mobile version captures the essence of Rust. Players will have the opportunity to experience all the excitement the game offers firsthand at both gamescom and through the upcoming Closed Beta Test.

Rust Mobile at Gamescom 2025

Attendees can find the Rust Mobile booth in Hall 06.1 - C-051G, where they'll get hands-on time with the game and take part in activities designed to bring the world of Rust to life. Activities include interacting with themed props, immersing themselves in the booth environment.

Every participant will also earn a spin on the Loot Wheel, with the chance to win exclusive Gamescom 2025 memorabilia, including limited-edition posters and tote bags.

1st Closed Beta Coming This November

Rust Mobile's 1st Closed Beta will launch in early November 2025, inviting 30,000 players from North America, Western Europe, and select regions in Asia.

The beta will feature four language options English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Thai and will support iOS, Android, and tablet devices, ensuring players can experience the game on their platform of choice.

Registration for the Closed Beta Test is now open at www.rustmobile.com

For more information about Rust Mobile or to pre-register, head to rustmobile.com, or follow the game on X, and YouTube. For gamescom opening times visit www.gamescom.global.

About Level Infinite

Level Infinite is Tencent's global games brand, dedicated to delivering engaging and original gaming experiences to a worldwide audience, whenever and wherever they choose to play. The brand also provides a wide range of services and resources to a network of developers and partner studios around the world to help them unlock the potential of their games. Level Infinite is both publisher of breakout hit games like PUBG MOBILE, Honor of Kings and Goddess of Victory: NIKKE and a collaborative partner in games such as Dune: Awakening from Funcom, Warhammer 40K: Darktide and many more. To learn more about Level Infinite, visit www.levelinfinite.com

Contact Information

Kirsty Endfield
Swipe Right PR
tencent@swiperight.gg

.

SOURCE: Level Infinite



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/rust-mobiles-1st-closed-beta-set-for-november-1063199

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
