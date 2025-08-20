New Integration Connects Mobile and Web Purchases to Deliver True LTV and ROAS Measurement for Game Developers Using Xsolla Web Shop

Xsolla, a global commerce company helping developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, announces a new mobile-focused Server-to-Server (S2S) integration with Adjust, the global leader in mobile measurement and analytics. This strategic partnership empowers mobile game developers with precise, cross-platform performance tracking by bridging the gap between mobile marketing efforts and purchases made through the Xsolla Web Shop.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250820752076/en/

(Graphic: Xsolla)

As more developers turn to Web Shops to drive direct-to-consumer monetization beyond traditional app stores, measuring the full value of those off-platform transactions becomes a critical challenge. Developers can now gain a complete picture of their campaign performance with Xsolla's new S2S integration with Adjust, enabling accurate attribution of Web Shop purchases as in-app events. This seamless connection provides a holistic view of campaign effectiveness, Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS), and Lifetime Value (LTV), so developers can optimize performance and maximize long-term revenue.

The Xsolla Web Shop Adjust S2S integration enables developers to:

Accurately track Web Shop purchases as part of the mobile user journey

Attribute revenue across acquisition and re-engagement campaigns

Understand full LTV from both in-app and web transactions

Purchases made through the Xsolla Web Shop are sent to Adjust as server-to-server events, then attributed to the correct mobile install source or re-engagement campaign. This ensures developers can fully understand how their user acquisition strategies perform across app stores and beyond.

"With over 600 mobile Web Shops launched, we've seen firsthand the demand for actionable insights that connect web purchases back to mobile efforts," said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing Growth Officer at Xsolla. "Our S2S integration with Adjust makes that visibility possible. It gives mobile teams the clarity they need to scale their Xsolla Web Shop performance with confidence."

"This collaboration is all about giving developers the tools to measure success wherever it happens," said Andrey Kazakov, CEO at Adjust. "By integrating with Xsolla Web Shop through a seamless S2S setup, we're enabling a full-funnel view of the player journey from install to purchase across platforms."

Learn more about the S2S integration for Xsolla Web Shop and Adjust at: https://xsolla.blog/cross-platform-data-with-adjust-s2s-integration

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

About Adjust

Adjust is a leading mobile marketing analytics platform, empowering brands to grow through advanced measurement, attribution, and automation. With a global footprint and a privacy-first approach, Adjust helps thousands of companies understand the impact of their campaigns and improve the user experience.

Learn more at adjust.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250820752076/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com