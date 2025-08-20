MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Smart Lighting Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Smart Lighting Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights mOOvement, Identis, and HerdDogg. Inc. and HerdX, among the top companies, are actively shaping the future of the Smart Lighting Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Smart Lighting Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

LIFX creates innovative lighting solutions aimed at enhancing well-being, increasing productivity, and enriching leisure experiences. Its product lineup features a wide range of colors, germ-fighting light wavelengths, and seamless smart integrations, allowing users to effortlessly personalize their spaces. The LIFX portfolio includes Wi-Fi-enabled smart bulbs, light strips, and fixtures that can be controlled remotely through smartphone apps or voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. These smart bulbs offer customizable colors, adjustable brightness, scheduling capabilities, and compatibility with a variety of smart home platforms and devices.

specializes in the design and supply of advanced lighting control solutions, including wireless dimmers, touch controls, and sensor-based switches. The company offers a wide range of indoor and outdoor luminaires with integrated sensors for automated light control. Known for delivering high-quality, cost-effective LED lighting and control systems, RAB Lighting also features the Lightcloud Control System robust wireless lighting control solution designed to optimize energy efficiency and enhance user convenience. Sengled GmbH is a global manufacturer renowned for its innovative and smart lighting solutions, backed by over 20 years of industry experience. With development teams located in Germany, the United States, and China, and holding more than 200 patents, Sengled sets itself apart from traditional lighting manufacturers by delivering modern, intuitive, and user-friendly products designed to improve daily living. By seamlessly integrating energy-efficient LED technology with smart home and entertainment features, Sengled offers lighting solutions that do more than just illuminate-they enhance the overall smart living experience.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 60 companies, of which the top 9 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Smart Lighting Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Communication Technology (Wired and Wireless), End-Use (Indoor and outdoor), Distribution Channel (Online sales and Offline sales), Installation Type (New installations and Retrofit installations), and Distribution Channel (Online sales and Offline sales).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

