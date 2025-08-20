Global Healthcare Gets a 6G Boost: Market to Grow at 77.9% CAGR Through 2040 | 'BCC Research LLC'

"This report explores how 6G is poised to reshape global healthcare through innovations in remote patient monitoring, AR/VR diagnostics, robotic surgeries, and smart hospital infrastructure, powered by ultra-low latency, AI integration, and massive device connectivity."

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "6G in Healthcare: Global Market" is projected to reach $194 billion by the end of 2040 with a CAGR of 77.9% from 2031 to 2040.

The report analyzes the global 6G market in healthcare, exploring trends, challenges, and growth drivers. It segments the market by component, application, connectivity, end user, and region, covering the major areas of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Additionally, it evaluates the competitive landscape by ranking leading companies and profiling major players.

This report is especially relevant now as the global momentum toward digital healthcare transformation continues to grow, and research into 6G technology rapidly advances. It provides timely insights into how 6G is poised to revolutionize healthcare by enhancing delivery, boosting efficiency, and driving innovation. For early adopters and stakeholders, understanding these developments is crucial to staying ahead in a highly competitive and evolving landscape.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Rising Demand for Enhanced Healthcare Services and Efficiency: Healthcare systems are under pressure to deliver faster, more personalized, and cost-effective care. 6G can support this by enabling real-time diagnostics, AI-powered decision-making, and seamless telemedicine experiences, ultimately improving service quality and operational efficiency.

Growing Adoption of IoT and Connected Devices in Healthcare: The increasing use of wearables, smart medical equipment, and remote monitoring tools is transforming healthcare. 6G will enhance these technologies by offering faster data transmission, better connectivity, and improved energy efficiency, creating a smarter and more responsive healthcare ecosystem.

Need for Ultra-Reliable and Low-Latency Communication for Critical Applications: In life-critical scenarios like remote surgeries or emergency response, reliability and speed are essential. 6G's ultra-low latency and high reliability ensure uninterrupted, secure communication, making it ideal for mission-critical healthcare applications.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2030 Forecast period considered 2031-2040 Base year market size $664.2 million Market size forecast $194.0 billion Growth rate CAGR of 77.9% from 2031 to 2040 Segments covered Component, Application, Connectivity Type, End User, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Market drivers • Rising demand for enhanced healthcare services and efficiency. • Growing adoption of IoT and connected devices in healthcare. • Need for ultra-reliable and low-latency communication for critical applications.

Interesting facts:

6G technology is expected to be 100 times faster than 5G, enabling real-time remote surgeries, seamless medical data transmission, and continuous biometric streaming via wearables for predictive healthcare analytics. It will also support digital twins, the virtual patient models that allow doctors to simulate treatments before applying them in real life .

The integration of AI and 6G could dramatically reduce emergency response times through intelligent, connected systems. South Korea and China are among the countries already investing in national initiatives to lead 6G healthcare innovations by 2030.

The report addresses the following questions:

1.What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for 6G in healthcare is projected to reach $194 billion by the end of 2040, with a CAGR of 77.9%.

2.Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

The growth of 6G in the healthcare market is driven by increasing demand for real-time patient monitoring and data-intensive applications. Advances in AI and IoMT are enhancing diagnostic precision and care delivery through ultra-fast connectivity. The rising adoption of telehealth and remote surgeries requires the low latency and high reliability that 6G offers. Growing investments in smart hospitals and digital infrastructure further propel the market expansion for 6G.

3.Which market segments are covered in the report?

The market in this report is segmented by component, application, connectivity, and end user.

4.Which component segment will be dominant through 2040?

The hardware segment will dominate the market for 6G in healthcare.

5.Which region has the highest market share?

The North America market for 6G in healthcare was valued at $201.3 million in 2030 and is projected to reach $52.6 billion in 2040, at a CAGR of 76.0% during the forecast period.

Market leaders include:

APPLE

AT&T

CISCO SYSTEMS

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.

INTEL

MICROSOFT

NOKIA

QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

SAMSUNG

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

