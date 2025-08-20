Tagg-N-Go Car Wash Celebrates 30th Location with Grand Opening in Price

PRICE, UT / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Tagg-N-Go Car Wash, one of the fastest-growing car wash chains in the nation, has officially opened its 30th location in Price, Utah. The milestone marks a major step in the company's 12-year journey from a single self-serve wash to a top 40 car wash brand nationwide.

The new Price site joins Tagg-N-Go's growing network across Utah, Idaho, and Nevada, making it easier than ever for members to use their pass wherever they travel.

"We're excited to officially be part of the Price community," said Quinn Allgood, CEO and co-founder. "Every new location is an opportunity to create local jobs, connect with the community, and give our members another convenient place to wash."

Ranked among the top 40 car wash brands nationwide, Tagg-N-Go credits its success to a strong company culture, focus on community involvement, and unique membership model.

For co-founder Conner Atkin, the 30th site is a reminder of how far the company has come. "If you had asked me even a year ago if we'd be at 30 locations, I would have said no way," Atkin said. "This is proof that with the right people and the right reasons, anything can happen. We're now seeing Tagg-N-Go everywhere people go, and that's exciting for both our customers and our team."

The Price opening is part of Tagg-N-Go's continued growth into new communities. Each location is chosen to give members more convenience while introducing the brand's focus on quality. Expansion is about more than growth, it's about building lasting relationships in every community they serve.

"We started this company here in Utah, and we've stayed true to our roots," Allgood added. "When customers choose Tagg-N-Go, they're supporting a locally owned company that reinvests in the community, creates jobs, and gives back through events and donations. We're not just building car washes, we're building something that makes a difference."

For more information about Tagg-N-Go and our locations, please visit taggngo.com.

About Tagg-N-Go Car Wash

Founded in 2013 in St. George, Utah, Tagg-N-Go Car Wash has grown to 30 locations across Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. The company is recognized as one of the top 40 conveyor car wash brands in the nation and is known for its unlimited wash memberships, exceptional customer service, and community engagement.

Contact Information:

Tagg-N-Go

marketing@taggngo.com

435-268-2256

taggngo.com

SOURCE: Tagg-N-Go Car Wash

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/tagg-n-go-car-wash-celebrates-30th-location-with-grand-opening-in-price-1063057