Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Start angekündigt: Bisher +175% Kursgewinn in 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.08.2025 17:48 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tagg-N-Go Car Wash Celebrates 30th Location with Grand Opening in Price

PRICE, UT / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Tagg-N-Go Car Wash, one of the fastest-growing car wash chains in the nation, has officially opened its 30th location in Price, Utah. The milestone marks a major step in the company's 12-year journey from a single self-serve wash to a top 40 car wash brand nationwide.

The new Price site joins Tagg-N-Go's growing network across Utah, Idaho, and Nevada, making it easier than ever for members to use their pass wherever they travel.

"We're excited to officially be part of the Price community," said Quinn Allgood, CEO and co-founder. "Every new location is an opportunity to create local jobs, connect with the community, and give our members another convenient place to wash."

Ranked among the top 40 car wash brands nationwide, Tagg-N-Go credits its success to a strong company culture, focus on community involvement, and unique membership model.

For co-founder Conner Atkin, the 30th site is a reminder of how far the company has come. "If you had asked me even a year ago if we'd be at 30 locations, I would have said no way," Atkin said. "This is proof that with the right people and the right reasons, anything can happen. We're now seeing Tagg-N-Go everywhere people go, and that's exciting for both our customers and our team."

The Price opening is part of Tagg-N-Go's continued growth into new communities. Each location is chosen to give members more convenience while introducing the brand's focus on quality. Expansion is about more than growth, it's about building lasting relationships in every community they serve.

"We started this company here in Utah, and we've stayed true to our roots," Allgood added. "When customers choose Tagg-N-Go, they're supporting a locally owned company that reinvests in the community, creates jobs, and gives back through events and donations. We're not just building car washes, we're building something that makes a difference."

For more information about Tagg-N-Go and our locations, please visit taggngo.com.

About Tagg-N-Go Car Wash
Founded in 2013 in St. George, Utah, Tagg-N-Go Car Wash has grown to 30 locations across Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. The company is recognized as one of the top 40 conveyor car wash brands in the nation and is known for its unlimited wash memberships, exceptional customer service, and community engagement.

Contact Information:
Tagg-N-Go
marketing@taggngo.com
435-268-2256
taggngo.com

SOURCE: Tagg-N-Go Car Wash



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/tagg-n-go-car-wash-celebrates-30th-location-with-grand-opening-in-price-1063057

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.