Realdrseattle: Male to Female Breast Augmentation Now Covered by Insurance

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Dr. Javad Sajan, a top Seattle plastic surgeon at Allure Esthetic , has announced a major advancement in transgender healthcare. His practice has secured private insurance approvals to cover 100% of the insurance-eligible portion of male-to-female (MTF) breast augmentation.

For many transgender women, breast augmentation is a vital step in gender affirmation. These insurance approvals now allow patients at Dr. Sajan's practice to undergo the procedure with minimal out-of-pocket costs.

Scarless Technique & Quick Recovery

Dr. Sajan is recognized for his scarless breast augmentation technique, which places implants through either the belly button (TUBA) or the armpit (transaxillary). These approaches are less invasive, leave no chest scar, and result in minimal bruising. Recovery is typically 24-48 hours, allowing patients to return to light activities quickly. This method offers both aesthetic benefits and shorter downtime compared to traditional techniques.

A recent breast augmentation case featured on plasticsurgeonpodcast.com provides an inside look at surgical planning, implant sizing, and scarless technique. The podcast features Kennedy Pridgen, a transgender woman who moved from Virginia to Seattle to continue her transition. She later underwent 800cc breast augmentation through the armpit with Dr. Javad Sajan. You can hear her complete story on the Plastic Surgeon Podcast. It also covers recovery outcomes, demonstrating the real impact of expanded insurance coverage.

Nationwide Access Across the United States

Patients from across the United States travel to Seattle to receive care from Dr. Sajan, often specifically to use their insurance benefits for breast augmentation. Many come from regions where local providers either do not accept insurance for gender-affirming procedures or limit eligibility with restrictive policies.

To make surgery accessible for these patients, his practice begins with virtual consultations, allowing individuals to discuss options before traveling. Once a surgical plan is established, the insurance team manages pre-authorization and documentation with insurers to confirm approval in advance. The clinic also offers guidance on travel arrangements, recovery planning, and follow-up care, helping patients feel supported from start to finish.

No BMI Restrictions

Unlike many surgeons who enforce strict BMI cutoffs, Dr. Sajan does not exclude patients based solely on weight. Eligibility is based on overall health and safety. This inclusive approach ensures that individuals who may have been turned away by other providers can still access breast augmentation if medically cleared.

Coverage Through WPATH Guidelines

Insurance submissions are filed under the diagnosis of gender dysphoria and follow the WPATH Standards of Care. Aligning with these internationally recognized guidelines ensures the procedure is formally recognized as medically necessary, giving patients both validation and stronger protection when seeking coverage.

About Dr. Javad Sajan and Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

Dr. Javad Sajan is a Seattle-based plastic surgeon known for expertise in cosmetic and gender-affirming procedures, including MTF breast augmentation and facial feminization surgery. At Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery, he and his team combine advanced surgical techniques with patient-centered care to serve clients nationwide.

