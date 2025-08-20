Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025
20.08.2025 18:18 Uhr
Vendelux Debuts Delegate Marketing Platform for Next-Level Event Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendelux, the global leader in event intelligence, has launched a delegate marketing platform to empower event organizers to grow their audiences with unmatched precision and speed.

Through its free Delegate Marketing Platform, Vendelux offers conference organizers direct access to data-driven tools, AI agents and workflows and a network of event marketers controlling more than $50 billion in event sponsorship budgets, reaching over 10 million event-attending professionals.

With Vendelux's new delegate marketing platform, conference organizers can:

  • Pinpoint and connect with high-value potential delegates and sponsors by using AI agents
  • Access targeted attendee recommendations tailored to each organizer's unique event audience segments
  • Leverage insights from 250,000+ B2B events and tradeshows to identify and attract the right audience faster than ever

Proven Delegate Growth

Organizers using Vendelux's agentic platform have already seen measurable gains:

  • Stablecon, a new event from This Week In FinTech, sourced 23% of attendees from Vendelux's Delegate Marketing Platform. "The platform was instrumental in helping us fill the room with the right people," said Nik Milanovic, Founder of This Week In FinTech.
  • HLTH credited Vendelux for a 6% boost of executive-level attendees at its Vive event. "It's my secret weapon," said Barry Edelman, Global Head of Marketing at HLTH.

A No-Cost AI-Powered Growth Engine

"The Delegate Marketing Platform empowers event organizers to fill their events with the best and most relevant attendees," said Alex Reynolds, Co-Founder & CEO of Vendelux. "Event organizers can now leverage AI agents and insights to reach the audiences and budgets that will take their events to the next level - faster, smarter, and at zero cost."

Event organizers can get started with the Delegate Marketing Platform to start growing their delegate base today at vendelux.com/event-organizers. Vendelux will also be represented at the Society of Independent Show Organizers (SISO) Leadership Summit in Indianapolis from August 19-21, 2025.

About Vendelux

Vendelux is the AI platform for events that helps conference organizers, event marketers, and attendees connect with the right people at the right events. With insights from over 250,000 global business conferences and trade shows, Vendelux enables smarter audience targeting, better networking, and data-driven event success. Vendelux is backed by leading investors such as FirstMark Capital and top event organizers including the founders of HLTH, ShopTalk, Money20/20, Manifest, HR Transform, InsureTech Connect, Blueprint, SaaStock and FTLive.

Learn more at Vendelux.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Tanya Peress
Head of Marketing
tperess@vendelux.com

Related links: vendelux.com/event-organizers

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vendelux-debuts-delegate-marketing-platform-for-next-level-event-growth-302534832.html

