PicklePro Shop Offers the Best Pickleball Equipment in 2025

Family-Owned Company Delivers Professional-Grade Gear at Prices Every Player Can Afford

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / PicklePro Shop, the family-owned pickleball online store that emerged from a pandemic passion project, announces its position as the go-to destination for players seeking professional-quality pickleball equipment without the premium price tag. With a complete lineup of USAPA-approved paddles, nets, balls, and accessories, the company continues its mission to bring pickleball to every home across America.

Family playing in Pickleball

The Junior Net Set provides families with everything needed to start playing, including a portable 10-foot net system, four paddles, balls, and convenient storage solutions.

Founded by two dedicated pickleball enthusiasts who discovered the sport during the 2020 lockdown, PicklePro Shop was born from frustration with the market's extremes - equipment that was either astronomically expensive or suspiciously cheap. The founders, who spent months playing 4-5 times weekly with borrowed paddles and makeshift courts, recognized a critical gap in the market for reliable, affordable pickleball gear & accessories . Their solution? Design and test all equipment right here in the USA, ensuring every product meets the standards they'd use for their own families.

"We personally test every paddle, inspect every ball, and use the gear we sell," says the PicklePro Shop team. "When customers call with questions about core thickness or grip circumference, they're talking to players who've spent hours on the court with these exact products. Our PicklePro Junior line proves that budget-friendly doesn't mean flimsy construction, while our Max series delivers the best pickleball paddles for competitive play."

The company's product lineup features two distinct lines catering to every skill level. The PicklePro Junior collection welcomes new players and families with top pickleball paddles like the Miami, Malibu, and Phoenix models, all featuring 13mm polypropylene honeycomb cores and fiberglass face materials at just 212g. For serious players, the PicklePro Max series delivers tournament-ready performance with thermoformed carbon fiber construction, including the flagship Max X Core Foam Enhance paddle with CFS finish and 16mm core for maximum power and control.

Beyond paddles, PicklePro Shop offers complete pickleball sets including the Max Net Set - a professional tournament-ready package featuring a regulation 22.4-foot net with steel frame, premium carbon fiber paddles, elite pickleballs, and PVC court markers. The Junior Net Set provides families with everything needed to start playing, including a portable 10-foot net system, four paddles, balls, and convenient storage solutions.

The company's commitment to accessibility extends beyond product design. Orders over $100 qualify for free economy shipping within the contiguous United States, encouraging families to stock up on balls and accessories without worrying about additional costs.

About PicklePro Shop

PicklePro Shop is a family-owned pickleball equipment company founded in 2020 that specializes in designing and testing high-quality, affordable pickleball gear in the USA. The company offers two distinct product lines - PicklePro Junior for families and beginners, and PicklePro Max for competitive players - all featuring USAPA-approved construction. With a mission to bring pickleball to every home, PicklePro Shop combines professional-grade quality with accessible pricing, backed by exceptional customer service and a deep commitment to the pickleball community.

SOURCE: PicklePro Shop

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/picklepro-shop-offers-the-best-pickleball-equipment-in-2025-1062911