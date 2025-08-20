Jersey City, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Paper & Flowers, a boutique studio specializing in handcrafted paper installations for luxury brands, today announced the successful completion of two large-scale activations with global fashion houses, marking a major milestone in its expansion across North America.

For a Mother's Day campaign with a leading luxury brand, Paper & Flowers created more than 6,000 paper flowers and 500 sculptural vases for 150 stores across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. At the Fifth Avenue flagship in New York City, the studio also hosted a live customization experience, allowing visitors to watch paper blooms come to life - a tactile, immersive activation that reflected the brand's dedication to craftsmanship.

Simultaneously, Paper & Flowers partnered on a campaign with another iconic luxury house to produce over 300 dried flower crowns for multiple New York City locations, including SoHo and Macy's Herald Square. The studio's artisans worked onsite to deliver personalized experiences for guests.

"These projects represent a turning point for Paper & Flowers," said founder and artist Kristina Fitzpatrick. "Luxury brands are increasingly seeking experiences that resonate on an emotional level. Our work demonstrates how handcrafted details can transform retail into storytelling."

The studio, headquartered in Jersey City just minutes from Manhattan, has seen growing demand for its bespoke brand activations. With clients spanning the fashion, beauty, and retail sectors, Paper & Flowers is positioning itself as a leader in luxury storytelling through handcrafted design.

For more information, visit www.paperandflowers.com or contact info@paperandflowers.com.

About Paper & Flowers

Based in Jersey City, Paper & Flowers is a boutique creative studio specializing in handcrafted paper installations and floral-inspired designs for luxury brands. Founded by artist Kristina Fitzpatrick, the studio transforms retail spaces and brand activations into immersive, tactile experiences.

