Growth of Brand Licensing in the U.S.

Brand licensing continues to be a growing sector of the U.S. economy. According to the Licensing International 2024 Global Study, retail sales of licensed merchandise in the United States generated over $130 billion annually, reflecting steady demand for collaborations that expand brand reach across categories.

Key Insights from the Guide

The article organizes practical information for businesses considering licensing as part of brand strategy, including:

The role of licensing in extending brand equity into new markets

Legal and compliance requirements companies must evaluate

Potential revenue streams balanced against operational risks

Examples of sectors where licensing demand has grown, such as fashion, sports and entertainment

Strategic alignment between licensors and licensees for long-term brand value

Editorial Team Perspective

"The article was developed to provide organizations with a structured overview of licensing considerations in 2025," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "It summarizes current market data and highlights key checkpoints companies may use when evaluating partnerships."

Access

"Brand Licensing: Trends and Considerations for 2025" is available now on Digital Silk's website. Businesses exploring expansion or collaboration models may reference the guide as part of brand development planning. Read the article: https://www.digitalsilk.com/digital-trends/brand-licensing/

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Chicago Branding Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, the company creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.

