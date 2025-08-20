ePropelled, Inc.: Leading Global Drone Propulsion Solutions Manufacturer ePropelled Expands U.S. Operations

LACONIA, NH / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Global manufacturer of propulsion andintelligent controls for multi-domain uncrewed systems, ePropelled, Inc. has significantly expanded its operations to become the first U.S.-based drone component solutions manufacturer with a supply chain that meets Department of Defense compliance standards. The soon to be 24,000 square foot facility in Laconia, New Hampshire, will annually produce hundreds of thousands of uncrewed motors and controllers for air, land and sea use as early as 2026. Meanwhile, in parallel, ePropelled is planning to open an additional manufacturing facility overseas to supply international customers.

ePropelled Motors

Global manufacturer of propulsion and intelligent controls for multi-domain uncrewed systems, ePropelled, Inc. has significantly expanded its operations to become the first U.S.-based drone component solutions manufacturer in Laconia, N.H.

"We began production late last year and have been scaling up ever since," said Nick Grewal, ePropelled Founder, Chairman and CEO. "This expansion of our U.S. production hub will shorten the turnaround time from order to shipment and get them into the hands of our customers faster. This expansion, coupled with a new domestic rare earth supplier and NDAA compliance, sets us apart and is attractive for many of our customers."

The Laconia facility will grow to more than 350 employees who will use state-of-the-art equipment to produce a range of advanced electric propulsion motor and controller solutions for drones from start to finish. This includes winding the coils, sealing/curing, rare-earth magnet rotator assemblies, precision balancing, motor and controller assembly, software installation and quality control for the Sparrow, Falcon and Hercules Series. The Sparrow Series solution range from 160Kv-2900Kv and 260W to 7000W, designed for lightweight UAVs. The Falcon Series includes high-power UAV motors like the iAPM600, producing up to 10kW at 5,000RPM. The Hercules Series features starter-generator systems, such as the SG12000, providing up to 14?kW at 9,000 RPM for hybrid UAV applications. In 2026, ePropelled will be vertically integrated with in-house lamination stack production and a machine shop.

"The opening of our new manufacturing facility marks an exciting milestone for ePropelled as we expand our ability to serve customers in the U.S. and worldwide," said Richard Edwards, ePropelled Director of Operations. "This U.S.-based state-of-the-art site is equipped with advanced production capabilities and rigorous quality-control systems, all certified to ISO 9001:2015 standards. By combining the very latest technology with our commitment to excellence, we ensure every product meets the highest levels of performance and reliability."

ePropelled operates worldwide, including engineering, innovation and production facilities in the UK and India, serving a broad customer base that spans aerospace, defense, industrial automation, automotive and maritime industries. The company's technologies can be used in mission-critical applications, including long-endurance surveillance drones, robotic ground vehicles and autonomous marine vessels. Its compliance with international defense standards and focus on domestically manufactured components make it especially attractive to governments and OEMs seeking secure, export-ready solutions.

About ePropelled

Based in Laconia, New Hampshire, USA, ePropelled, Inc. is a leading global technology provider specializing in smart propulsion and energy management systems for uncrewed vehicles for air, land and sea. Founded in 2018, ePropelled holds 49 patents and serves customers worldwide from its New Hampshire headquarters and manufacturing center, supported by R&D and operations facilities in the UK and India. ePropelled products are engineered to maximize performance, reduce energy consumption, and drive a faster transition to a sustainable future. For more information, contact ePropelled at info@epropelled.com, call 603-236-7444, or visit ePropelled.com.

###

Contact Information

Kristen Lestock

kristen@cooksoncom.com





SOURCE: ePropelled, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/leading-global-drone-propulsion-solutions-manufacturer-epropelled-expan-1063385