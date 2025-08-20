Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Start angekündigt: Bisher +175% Kursgewinn in 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.08.2025 20:26 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WorkMax Empowers Construction Contractors With Digital Audit Trail Solution

PAYSON, UT / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / WorkMax - a comprehensive construction time tracking software solution and a part of the Foundation Software product portfolio - offers specialized audit trail management tools designed to address the compliance challenges faced by today's contractors.

The construction industry continues to evolve with increasing regulatory oversight, creating barriers for both established and emerging contractors. This complex environment has attracted those construction professionals seeking effective compliance solutions, reflecting a broader trend where 91% of companies across sectors plan to implement continuous compliance solutions within the next five years.*

To meet this growing need, WorkMax delivers a suite of tools that create comprehensive digital audit trails. The WorkMax TIME module specifically offers features that keep companies legally protected and compliant with:

  • Advanced identity verification with facial recognition and geofencing

  • GPS time stamps for complete team accountability

  • Automated overtime tracking

  • Accurate recording of lunch times and breaks

  • Centralized document storage for immediate access to compliance records

  • Proactive notifications for important reporting deadlines

WorkMax goes beyond simple time tracking. The software provides contractors with actionable insights that improve project forecasting and profitability while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Want to learn more about building effective construction audit trails? Check out the full article here for more information about maintaining compliance while maximizing project profitability.

*According to a study done around compliance trends for 2025.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-8000 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

.

SOURCE: WorkMax



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/workmax-empowers-construction-contractors-with-digital-audit-trai-1061611

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.