WorkMax Empowers Construction Contractors With Digital Audit Trail Solution

PAYSON, UT / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / WorkMax - a comprehensive construction time tracking software solution and a part of the Foundation Software product portfolio - offers specialized audit trail management tools designed to address the compliance challenges faced by today's contractors.

The construction industry continues to evolve with increasing regulatory oversight, creating barriers for both established and emerging contractors. This complex environment has attracted those construction professionals seeking effective compliance solutions, reflecting a broader trend where 91% of companies across sectors plan to implement continuous compliance solutions within the next five years.*

To meet this growing need, WorkMax delivers a suite of tools that create comprehensive digital audit trails. The WorkMax TIME module specifically offers features that keep companies legally protected and compliant with:

Advanced identity verification with facial recognition and geofencing

GPS time stamps for complete team accountability

Automated overtime tracking

Accurate recording of lunch times and breaks

Centralized document storage for immediate access to compliance records

Proactive notifications for important reporting deadlines

WorkMax goes beyond simple time tracking. The software provides contractors with actionable insights that improve project forecasting and profitability while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Want to learn more about building effective construction audit trails? Check out the full article here for more information about maintaining compliance while maximizing project profitability.

*According to a study done around compliance trends for 2025.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski

VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-8000 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius

Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

sillius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811-5926 x 4823





SOURCE: WorkMax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/workmax-empowers-construction-contractors-with-digital-audit-trai-1061611