Matatalab: MatataXplore Announces Solvia ED 8x32 AI Binoculars: A Smarter Way to Explore Nature

SHENZHEN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Recently, Matatalab announced the launch of a new smart optical imaging brand - MatataXplore - and revealed that the Solvia ED 8x32 AI Binoculars will soon be available on Kickstarter. Designed for birdwatchers, nature explorers, hikers, and creators, these binoculars combine advanced optics with AI-supported species recognition and effortless sharing-delivering a truly connected outdoor experience. More details here.

For decades, traditional binoculars have been limited to passive observation. Users had no simple way to capture what they saw - let alone identify species or share their findings in real time. External cameras and printed field guides often added bulk and friction to what should be a seamless outdoor experience.

Solvia ED changes that by integrating high-definition imaging, real-time AI species recognition, and instant sharing tools into a single device. It offers a more intelligent and intuitive way to explore. The built-in AI, trained on over 100GB of avian data, can identify more than 10,000 bird species with up to 98% accuracy in just one second. The companion app extends this capability to plants and other wildlife, transforming each outing into a moment of discovery and learning.

At the core of Solvia ED's innovation lies its patented TrueFrame coaxial imaging system. Unlike traditional digital adapters that suffer from misalignment and optical loss, this system ensures that what the eye sees is exactly what the camera captures. Combined with ED glass and WDR technology, users can record crisp 2k photos and videos and share them instantly via the app or social platforms.

Built for real-world conditions, the binoculars weigh just 560g and are rated IP64 for dust and water resistance. Optional modular accessories - including GPS, a digital compass, a polarizing filter, and an extended battery pack - further enhance its performance for a wide range of field environments. Whether observing birds at dawn, leading nature walks, or creating outdoor content, Solvia ED delivers professional-grade performance with consumer-level ease of use.

Solvia ED transforms how we connect with the natural world. It's about learning, sharing, and inspiring others-making every moment outside richer and more memorable. The Solvia ED 8x32 AI Binoculars will soon be available on Kickstarter, with special offers for early supporters. Discover more here.

