ACCESS Newswire
20.08.2025 22:14 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers Named One of North Carolina's Best Family-Led Law Firms for 2025

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers is proud to announce that it has once again been recognized by North Carolina Lawyers Weekly as one of the state's Best Family-Led Law Firms for 2025. This marks the second consecutive year the firm has earned this distinction, a testament to its ongoing commitment to justice, integrity, and family values.

Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers

Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers
Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers

Built on Family, Rooted in Justice

Founded by Gene Riddle, the firm began as a small personal injury practice with a simple mission: treat every client like family while fighting tirelessly for justice. Over the years, that mission has shaped Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers into a statewide name synonymous with trusted legal representation, compassionate service, and an unwavering dedication to those who have been injured or wronged.

A Legacy Carried Forward

The Riddle family tradition in law continues to grow. In 2025, Gene's daughter Alex Riddle was officially named a partner at the firm. Alex brings a sharp legal mind, a fierce commitment to justice, and a fresh perspective that ensures Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers continues to evolve while honoring its roots.

The legacy doesn't stop there. Arden Riddle, Gene's youngest daughter, is currently attending the University of North Carolina School of Law and is expected to join the practice in 2026. Together, the Riddle family is building a multigenerational practice that not only delivers results in the courtroom but also cultivates a culture of compassion, resilience, and family-first values.

Recognition That Resonates

The firm attributes its continued success to three guiding principles:

  • Personal relationships with clients - Treating each case with the care and dedication it deserves.

  • A team that works like a family - Fostering collaboration, support, and unity at every level.

  • Deep-rooted community ties - Maintaining strong connections with the people and places they serve across North Carolina.

Being included on North Carolina Lawyers Weekly's 2025 list of Best Family-Led Law Firms represents more than industry acknowledgment-it is a reflection of what truly sets Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers apart.

About Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers

Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers extends heartfelt gratitude to every client who has trusted the firm to handle their case with the same care as if it were their own family's. That trust is the foundation of the firm's mission and the driving force behind every success.

If you or someone you love has been injured, Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers is committed to protecting your family. For more information about the firm and its commitment to family values, visit their website or contact them by phone or online.

Media Contact:

  • Company Name: Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers

  • Address: 4600 Marriott Dr STE 500

  • City: Raleigh]

  • State: North Carolina

  • Zip: 27612

  • Country: United States

  • Phone: (919) 876-3020

  • Website: https://justicecounts.com/

Contact Information

Gene Riddle
Managing Partner
contactus@justicecounts.com
(800) 525-7111

.

SOURCE: Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/riddle-and-riddle-injury-lawyers-named-one-of-north-carolinas-be-1063577

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
