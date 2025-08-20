MediTouch Clinical Skin Care Enhances Skincare Experience with Virtual Consultations

Free skin analysis now available online to help customers build truly custom skincare routines backed by 38 years of expertise

VISALIA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / MediTouch® Clinical Skin Care, a trusted name in dermatology-led skincare, proudly introduces its new free virtual skin analysis service, offering personalized product recommendations from the comfort of home. This expert-guided tool strengthens the brand's commitment to delivering custom skincare solutions for every stage of life, from teenage acne to anti-aging for millennials.

With over 38 years of skin health experience and more than 10,000 satisfied users, MediTouch® Clinical Skin Care continues to set a high standard in science-backed, botanically enriched formulations. The virtual consultation helps users navigate concerns like post-acne recovery, rosacea, skin sensitivity, and maturing skin with clarity and confidence.

"Every person's skin is different, and we believe their care should reflect that," Shana K., founder and CEO of MediTouch® Clinical Skin Care. "Our new virtual consultation helps people choose products tailored to their skin type, goals, and sensitivities, all from the comfort of home."

New Free Virtual Skin Analysis

The brand's online consultation tool offers users a personalized skin assessment that recommends specific products for their needs, whether they are navigating hormonal acne, environmental sensitivity, or signs of early aging. It is a simple but powerful way to find acne systems for young adults, targeted moisturizers, or preventive anti-aging for millennials .

All MediTouch® Clinical Skin Care products are designed with gentle, effective ingredients that support long-term skin health. From cleansers and serums to treatments for inflammation and oil control, each formula blends clinical research with natural ingredients to nourish and restore balance.

Real Results from Real Users

"I've tried everything from drugstore brands to high-end skincare, and nothing worked for my post-college breakouts. MediTouch® Clinical Skin Care actually gave me a plan I could follow, and my skin has never looked this calm and clear. The virtual consultation felt like talking to a real expert, not just clicking boxes."

- Layla M., 26, Chicago

Buy Online, Backed by Expertise

All customers can now buy MediTouch skincare products online with the added confidence of professional recommendations and secure shipping. Whether dealing with breakouts, redness, or early signs of aging, users now have a trusted resource designed around real skin needs, not one-size-fits-all promises.

To explore the product line or start your free virtual consultation, visit MediTouch® Clinical Skin Care

Contact:

Name: Shana K.

Email: info@sksmeditouch.com

Number: 559-909-3111

Website: https://sksmeditouch.com

