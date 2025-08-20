Anzeige
WKN: A3CS0U | ISIN: KYG0405D1051
Frankfurt
20.08.25
6,900 Euro
-3,50 % -0,250
Angel Aligner: Angelalign Technology Denies Patent Infringement and Vows Vigorous Defense

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelalign Technology Inc. (6699.HK) ("Angel") categorically denies accusations of patent infringement by Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) and promises a vigorous defense.

"Angel has a rich heritage of clinically driven innovation during its 20-plus year history. Accusations by our competitor of patent violations are frivolous and entirely without merit," said Angel's Chief Commercial Officer and SVP, Rich Hirschland. "Angel has invested heavily in patent compliance since our founding. We are confident that we will prevail in this case."

Angel has proudly led the clear-aligner field in innovation for many years. Among its cutting-edge products are the award-winning angelButton, the angelHook, the A6 mandibular advancement system (now celebrating its ten-year anniversary), the angelKid system, and the Intelligent Root System. The company is committed to bringing fair and healthy competition to the marketplace to benefit doctors and their patients.

Angel's products regularly receive high doctor-satisfaction scores. Its flexible manufacturing system also has been widely praised for turning complex clinical ideas into workable solutions. These innovations, powered by a corporate culture that focuses on treating employees and customers well, have led to impressive global growth for Angel, which is expected to continue.

"We anticipate that our growth will not be materially affected by the lawsuits," Hirschland said. "We look forward to using the lawsuits to tell the Angel success story and help attract more customers to Angel around the world."

About Angelalign Technology Inc.
Founded in 2003 and celebrating 1.5 million smiles, Angelalign Technology Inc. provides digital technology-driven clear aligner products and services to meet the needs of dental professionals and patients worldwide. The Company's innovative products and technical services have established it as a prominent player in the orthodontics industry. In 2021, Angelalign Technology was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In 2023, the Company launched its global expansion strategy, with its products and services now reaching over 50 countries and regions. Learn more at angelaligner.com.

Media Contact:
Sue Kolb
sue.kolb@angelaligner.com

Angel Aligners

Angelalign Technology Inc., is a global provider of clear aligner technology with evidence based clinical expertise. With over 20 years of experience and a commitment to research and digital innovation, Angelalign Technology Inc. has treated 1 million smiles, and is now expanding its expertise and global footprint.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YU8oj_0_CGs
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2754775/Angel_Aligner_aligners.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2277102/Angel_Aligner_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/angelalign-technology-denies-patent-infringement-and-vows-vigorous-defense-302535058.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
