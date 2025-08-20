Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Start angekündigt: Bisher +175% Kursgewinn in 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.08.2025 23:02 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

7Sigma Launches Fiber Clarity, the All-New Fiber Monitoring System for NOC360

CHANHASSEN, MN / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / 7Sigma Systems, the leading provider of network management solutions for broadband service providers, today announced the release of Fiber Clarity. This state-of-the-art tool provides internet service providers (ISPs) and carriers with information to optimize their networks' performance and achieve higher degrees of customer satisfaction.

Leveraging a fiber optic overlay map in combination with 7Sigma's existing monitoring and troubleshooting tools for optical network terminals (ONTs), Fiber Clarity helps providers identify physical plant issues beyond just alarms from the digital components of their network. Using this consolidated view of their most essential systems, providers can more quickly resolve outages, saving both time and money.

"We realized that although many tools give broadband providers a significant ability to pinpoint and troubleshoot ONT outages related to 'smart' devices in a network, there is no easy way to simultaneously check if physical plant issues are the culprit," said Andy Rangen, CTO at 7Sigma. "Fiber Clarity helps address this gap by allowing users to compare the placement of fiber optic cables against the location of offline or underperforming ONTs on a single page, which is an industry first. Not only that, this feature makes fiber maps accessible for more than just a few users at an organization, empowering them to easily find the root of an issue.

"Our NOC360 platform's Sweep functionality already provides significant insights that help providers save money, keep customers satisfied, and make operations more efficient. The addition of Fiber Clarity enhances these benefits," Rangen went on to add.

Key features and benefits:

  • Detailed GIS fiber map overlay that can be switched on and off

  • User-friendly interface to easily interpret complex data

  • Advanced troubleshooting functionality to quickly identify and resolve issues

  • Real-time ONT outage visualization

For more information or to schedule a demo, contact 7Sigma at sales@7Sigma.com.

Contact Information

Frank Kaim
CEO
info@7sigma.com
+1 952-856-0069

.

SOURCE: 7Sigma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/7sigma-launches-fiber-clarity-the-all-new-fiber-monitoring-system-for-noc360-1063395

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.