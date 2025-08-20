7Sigma Launches Fiber Clarity, the All-New Fiber Monitoring System for NOC360

CHANHASSEN, MN / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / 7Sigma Systems, the leading provider of network management solutions for broadband service providers, today announced the release of Fiber Clarity. This state-of-the-art tool provides internet service providers (ISPs) and carriers with information to optimize their networks' performance and achieve higher degrees of customer satisfaction.

Leveraging a fiber optic overlay map in combination with 7Sigma's existing monitoring and troubleshooting tools for optical network terminals (ONTs), Fiber Clarity helps providers identify physical plant issues beyond just alarms from the digital components of their network. Using this consolidated view of their most essential systems, providers can more quickly resolve outages, saving both time and money.

"We realized that although many tools give broadband providers a significant ability to pinpoint and troubleshoot ONT outages related to 'smart' devices in a network, there is no easy way to simultaneously check if physical plant issues are the culprit," said Andy Rangen, CTO at 7Sigma. "Fiber Clarity helps address this gap by allowing users to compare the placement of fiber optic cables against the location of offline or underperforming ONTs on a single page, which is an industry first. Not only that, this feature makes fiber maps accessible for more than just a few users at an organization, empowering them to easily find the root of an issue.

"Our NOC360 platform's Sweep functionality already provides significant insights that help providers save money, keep customers satisfied, and make operations more efficient. The addition of Fiber Clarity enhances these benefits," Rangen went on to add.

Key features and benefits:

Detailed GIS fiber map overlay that can be switched on and off

User-friendly interface to easily interpret complex data

Advanced troubleshooting functionality to quickly identify and resolve issues

Real-time ONT outage visualization

For more information or to schedule a demo, contact 7Sigma at sales@7Sigma.com.

SOURCE: 7Sigma

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/7sigma-launches-fiber-clarity-the-all-new-fiber-monitoring-system-for-noc360-1063395