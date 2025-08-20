Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Steep Hill Inc. (CSE: STPH) ("Steep Hill" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Sonia Agustina has been appointed as a Director of the Company, effective August 13, 2025. Ms. Agustina is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 20 years of financial leadership experience in both public practice and industry, specializing in regulated, high-growth, and publicly listed companies. She currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Galleon Gold Corp., a TSXV-listed exploration company, where she oversees all aspects of financial strategy, regulatory reporting, and treasury operations. Through her advisory practice, she has supported numerous early-stage and public companies on IPO readiness, M&A, financial compliance, and corporate restructuring. Her industry experience spans mineral resources, cannabis, technology and manufacturing. Sonia is a Chartered Professional Accountant (Ontario) and holds a Bachelor of Administrative Studies (Honours) from York University.

In addition, the Company wishes to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 1,300,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.065 per common share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant, in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263230

SOURCE: Steep Hill Inc.