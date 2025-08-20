Rematch U.S. Announces Partnership With Paris Saint-Germain Academy USA to Become Official Highlights Platform

Emerging sports highlights app expands in soccer to power video content for six PSG Academies across the U.S.

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Rematch , the innovative sports highlights platform that is revolutionizing how youth sports are captured and shared, is proud to announce its official partnership with Paris Saint-Germain Academy USA , the official Academy of one of the most iconic, successful and respected European football clubs in the world. The collaboration marks a major milestone for both organizations, combining Rematch's cutting-edge video platform with PSG's prestigious training culture.

Rematch



Rematch will support six PSG Academies across the U.S., including academies in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando and Phoenix. Through this partnership, PSG Academy USA coaches, parents and players will gain free access to Rematch's suite of tools designed to capture and share highlights instantly. PSG Academies in the USA will receive weekly "best of the best" highlight videos from Rematch - branded and ready to share across all social media platforms - along with a collection of curated content throughout the season.

"This partnership is a tremendous honor for Rematch, giving us the opportunity to provide high-quality highlight videos to the U.S. academies of one of the world's most iconic soccer clubs and recognized sports brands," said Hanna Howard , CEO of Rematch U.S. "This collaboration will increase visibility for players across the PSG Academies in the U.S. while showcasing how technology can connect communities and inspire the next generation of soccer talent."

With Rematch's flashback technology, users can capture highlights after they happen, building real-time game highlight reels without the need to record entire games or spend hours filtering through unwanted videos.

Rematch automatically syncs with Academy team schedules so fans and family members can record compelling highlights right from the sidelines. Beyond the highlights, coaches and players can lean on video content from the app to review and analyze game footage, making it easier than ever to track progress and identify areas for improvement to enhance overall team and athlete performance.

'At Paris Saint-Germain Academy USA, we strive to provide players with a world-class training environment that inspires growth, skill development and a lifelong passion for the game," said Elise Wallon, Marketing Director of Paris Saint-Germain Academy USA. "Partnering with Rematch not only gives our Academy access to the most memorable moments, captured right from the sidelines by our parents and fans, but also reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation. By embracing AI-powered technology, we're enhancing player visibility and elevating the player journey at the Academy. It also helps us showcase our vibrant community and strengthen the PSG Academy brand across the U.S. soccer landscape.'

The Rematch app is available for download on the iOS App Store and Android Google Play Store. Visit www.rematch.tv to learn more.

Media can access the Rematch press kit here .

SOURCE: Rematch

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/rematch-u.s.-announces-partnership-with-paris-saint-germain-psg-academy-usa-to-1063540