Solar distributor OSW secures $5.5 million USD to accelerate global expansion

Funding to fuel OSW's U.S. expansion and tech platform rollout

SYDNEY, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OSW (One Stop Warehouse), Australia's leading solar wholesaler and distributor, has secured $5.5 million USD in strategic funding from SparkEdge Capital, a top-tier venture capital firm based in Shanghai focused on the energy and technology sectors.

The path to global solar adoption

Founded in 2013, OSW has established itself as the market leader in Australia's solar sector for over a decade, holding the market share for seven consecutive years. Internationally, the company has built a strong presence across Europe, particularly in the Netherlands and Poland, where it has achieved over 20% market penetration in select regions.

The new capital will fuel OSW's next phase of international growth in key solar markets, including the United States, Mexico, Spain, and Romania. The funding will also accelerate the rollout of OSW's proprietary technology platform, GreenSketch, which digitises and connects every stage of the clean energy value chain.

OSW Founder Anson Zhang stated, "We've led the Australian market for years - this investment marks a major milestone as we expand into new markets and continue developing the infrastructure needed to support the global energy transition. OSW is building an AI-driven distributed energy industry internet platform - our vision is to become the 'Amazon' of clean energy, delivering integrated solutions."

This year, OSW launched GreenSketch - a platform that is set to revolutionise faster solar deployment and rollout. Greensketch is the world's first end-to-end solar design platform that offers a zero-cost solution, integrating design, procurement, subsidy applications, and project management in one free-to-use interface.

Backing the future of solar

"We were drawn to OSW's unique ability to combine smart software with deep sector expertise," said Bin Wang, Partner at SparkEdge Capital. "Tools like GreenSketch are setting a new standard for clean energy delivery - and we believe OSW is positioned to lead the next wave of global solar adoption."

With the backing of SparkEdge Capital, OSW is focused on integrating AI-powered tools and automation into every layer of the solar journey - from system design and compliance, to credit scoring and carbon tracking. Strategic partnerships in each region will support local deployment and help scale OSW's clean energy infrastructure worldwide.

For more information on OSW, please visit the website . For those ready to experience GreenSketch, visit the website to sign up and start designing for free.

