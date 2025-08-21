Achieving Precise Processing through Etching Warpage Elimination and Refined Grain Size

NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) is pleased to announce the launch of its fourth environmentally-friendly "Eco-Product" series, STA (Special Tension Annealing) finish stainless steel, which eliminates warping and refines crystal grain size for high-definition etching.

Conventional TA (Tension Annealing) finish has been highly evaluated as a stainless spring material with excellent flatness, low residual stress, and dimensional stability after processing. STA finish, which is a further evolution of this finish, minimizes residual stress and is optimized for etching processing.

In the etching process, particularly in the half-etching process, spring material warping has been an issue. STA finish greatly reduces this warping, dramatically improving dimensional stability.

Furthermore, in response to demand for smoother etched surfaces, we have achieved finer crystal grain sizes. This makes the product suitable for high-precision microfabrication applications.

These characteristics enable process elimination and simplification, contributing to improved energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact throughout your manufacturing process. Additionally, greater product design flexibility enables the optimization of shapes and specifications, thereby contributing to improved processing efficiency and yield.

Leveraging these characteristics, our product has been widely adopted in various applications, including smartphone components, metal masks, and wrapping carriers.

Therefore, we have certified STA finish as an "Eco-Product" from these perspectives. We are working to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050 and are engaged in sustainable manufacturing through the widespread use of environmentally friendly materials.

In addition, this product is in line with our 11th management plan, "NIPPON KINZOKU 2030," and is a unique product that meets customer needs with the keyword "Near Net Performance" (achieving the performance required of the final product with the material). We aim to further expand sales in fields such as 5G communications, mobile devices, and semiconductor-related products.

Features

The material undergoes heat treatment and shape correction simultaneously, resulting in excellent flatness. Internal stress (distortion) accumulated during processing is minimized to the utmost, making it ideal for applications requiring high processing accuracy. As an option, products with a refined grain size, which allows for a smoother etching surface, are also available.

Specifications

1) Steel Grade: SUS304, SUS301, SUS430, etc.

2) Thickness: 0.1-0.5 mm

3) Width: Maximum 600 mm

* Fine-Grained Material is available only for SUS304.

About NIPPON KINZOKU Group

Our products have been used in a range of areas from the precision field to the construction industry. https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/

