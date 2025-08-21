

EQS Newswire / 21/08/2025 / 09:30 UTC+8

In 2025, the global artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) markets continued to see vibrant developments. With AI increasingly integrated into daily lives along with the exponential growth of the digital economy, HPC and ultra-high-speed, low-latency data transmission have become essential to economic development. According to data from the World Economic Forum, the global data center industry is currently valued at US$242.7 billion, and is projected to double to over US$584.0 billion by 2032. Meanwhile, breakthroughs in renewable energy technology not only provide more cost-effective and sustainable power solutions, but also offer strong support to the power needs of data centers and cloud computing. Hence, AI computing, IoT, and renewable energy-related stocks saw a strong rally, with leading companies such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Innolight (300308.SZ), and Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) all reporting gains towards historical highs. In Hong Kong, the stock market is also home to a number of related stocks, including Pangaea Connectivity (1473.HK). Cutting-edge Technology to Solidify Market Position By integrating cutting-edge technologies and high-performance components, Pangaea Connectivity delivers comprehensive communication solutions across the AI data centers, HPC, green energy, WiFi and IoT, and telecommunication markets. The Company has built a solid market position by leveraging leading technologies such as Linear-drive Pluggable Optics (LPO) and next-generation WiFi and integrating them into practical modules and solutions to deliver ultra-high-speed, energy-efficient, and low-latency data connectivity for applications spanning AI infrastructure, data centers, AIoT, autonomous vehicles, and smart factories etc. On the other hand, the company also developed knowhow in high-power industrial laser processing for solar back-contact (BC) batteries manufacturing. Besides, the high-power laser processing technologies are also revolutionizing printed circuit board (PCB) and semiconductor manufacturing process. Supported by its technological know-how and comprehensive offerings, the company has cemented its position as a driving force in next-generation high performance computing and AI data centers. Looking into its annual report, it is stated that a considerable portion of the company's sales now comes from electronic components used in HPC and data centers. By integrating these components with GPUs into connection modules, customers are able to build AI-optimised HPC servers, satisfying the growing needs of AI solutions. As a result, the company has experienced strong financial growth, with revenue increasing 53.8% year-on-year to record-high HK$2,128.2 million in FY2024/25. The company is also out of the red, reporting a net profit of HK$30.5 million for the financial year. Supported by International Capital and Key Member of the CP Group Family On August 13, the company announced the completion of a placement, placing 199,000,000 shares at HK$0.180 per share and raising approximately HK$35.3 million in net proceeds, which will be mainly used for further business development in AI technology-related areas. A review of the transaction details reveals that one of the notable places, Mile Green Company Limited, will also become one of the major shareholders with 9.3% equity interest. Mile Green is a sustainable energy solution company with dual headquarters in Hong Kong and Thailand. Its ultimate beneficial owners comprise Mr. Chatchaval Jiaravanon (''Mr. Jiaravanon''), Mr. Maverick Hui and Ms. Gigi Chan. Among the three, Mr. Jiaravanon's background is particularly noteworthy. He is a core member of the CP family, one of Asia's wealthiest families, as well as the owner of Fortune Media. He is also the founder and chairman of Charoen Energy and Water Asia, a renewable energy company, and Lightnet Group, a cross-border, cross-platform cryptocurrency payment platform. In addition, he has been heavily involved in the investment and development of datacentres and previously served as an Executive Director of True Corporation, one of the largest telecommunications companies in Thailand. Given Mr. Jiaravanon's extensive investments and vast resources across sectors demanding high-frequency data interaction - such as new energy, AI, IoT, and data infrastructure - the collaboration highlights the strategic motivation and potential synergies beyond traditional financial significance, which is expected to have a profound impact on the company's future development. As the company is also planning to actively expand into Southeast Asia, the addition of Mr. Jiaravanon will also help with its regional expansion plan, while strengthening its grip in the next-generation AI computing and HPC markets. Regarding stock price performance, the company's share price has more than doubled since the announcement of its full-year results and placement on July 23. With the support from international capital, extensive regional network, expansive product offerings, and favorable industry developments, Pangaea Connectivity's long-term performance is nothing but promising. -End- 21/08/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

