New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - The Luke Infinger Organization LLC, a strategic consulting company specializing in orthodontic practice management, today announced the launch of a new nationwide consulting program designed to help orthodontists modernize operations and deliver patient experiences that meet today's digital-first expectations.

The program comes at a time when orthodontic practices are navigating tighter operating environments, rising costs, and increased competition from direct-to-consumer providers and DSOs. By providing structured systems, digital transformation strategies, and patient-centered solutions, The Luke Infinger Organization aims to support independent orthodontists as they adapt to industry changes.





Luke Infinger Leads Orthodontic Practices

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11704/263299_3261681dd40b393b_001full.jpg

"Our goal is to equip orthodontic practices with the tools and strategies they need to remain competitive while maintaining their independence," said Luke Infinger, Founder of The Luke Infinger Organization LLC. "With the right systems and leadership in place, orthodontists can strengthen their practices while continuing to focus on exceptional patient care."

The new consulting program includes:

Operational Scaling Frameworks to streamline workflows and support sustainable practice growth.

to streamline workflows and support sustainable practice growth. Digital Transformation Strategies to enhance marketing, patient acquisition, and technology adoption.

to enhance marketing, patient acquisition, and technology adoption. Practice Management Support to help clinics optimize systems and processes.

to help clinics optimize systems and processes. Patient Experience Training to deliver higher service standards in orthodontic care.

In 2025, The Luke Infinger Organization also plans to introduce AI-powered performance dashboards and workforce development initiatives designed specifically for orthodontic practices.

About The Luke Infinger Organization LLC

The Luke Infinger Organization LLC is a consulting company that supports orthodontic practices across the United States in adapting to a rapidly changing industry. Founded by orthodontic consultant Luke Infinger, the company provides solutions in business strategy, digital transformation, and patient-focused care designed to help orthodontists modernize operations and remain competitive.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263299

SOURCE: FG Newswire