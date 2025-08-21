Wego: 12% YOY Growth in Bookings to Egypt from the GCC

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has reported a 12% YoY growth in the number of flight and hotel bookings from the GCC to Egypt, reflecting a significant increase in traveler interest towards the destination.

The campaign, launched under the theme "Unmatched Diversity", highlighted the wide variety of Egypt's tourism offerings from cultural and historical landmarks to adventure, beach escapes, wellness retreats, sports tourism, and a wide mix of tourism products.

Newly rising destinations such as Al Alamein, El Gouna, Marsa Alam, Ain Sokhna, and the North Coast are drawing more attention with their upscale beach developments, eco-resorts, and modern infrastructure, positioning themselves as attractive additions to Egypt's evolving tourism landscape.

Through its collaboration with the Egypt Tourism Authority, Wego has successfully driven a notable rise in travel demand to Egypt, with search volumes maintaining a steady upward trend. This sustained growth underscores Egypt's rising appeal as a top travel destination among GCC travelers.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: "We are thrilled to support the Egypt Tourism Authority in promoting Egypt as a key destination for GCC travelers. The YoY growth in bookings indicates that Egypt continues to be a favored spot. We anticipate further growth in the coming months as we continue to optimize our campaigns for the region."

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are currently the leading source markets within the GCC, showing strong interest in Egypt. Saudi Arabia leads the surge, closely followed by Kuwait, both contributing significantly to the increase in bookings and overall travel interest to the country.

The data highlights a clear preference for hotel stays, with 93% of travelers selecting this option, compared to just 5% choosing resorts and 1% opting for aparthotels. Moreover, 57% of travelers show a strong inclination toward 5-star properties, reflecting a steady demand for premium, luxury accommodation products.

Ahmed Youssef, CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Authority, added: "Our partnership with Wego has played a vital role in showcasing the diversity of Egypt's tourism offerings to key regional markets. Through the 'Unmatched Diversity' campaign, we aimed to highlight not just our iconic archaeological treasures, but also the a dynamic product portfolio mix available from beach escapes and wellness retreats to cultural immersion, adventure, and sports activities. We're proud to see the growing interest from GCC travelers and look forward to welcoming more visitors to explore Egypt's timeless charm and modern vibrancy."

Travelers to Egypt tend to plan their trips in advance, with the majority searching 30 to 59 days ahead of their intended departure with the average trip duration being 10 days.

Solo travelers dominate the searches, showing a 13% increase in this segment compared to the previous year. This trend highlights Egypt's growing appeal among independent travelers seeking a mix of leisure and cultural products.

Egypt's tourism richness lies in its unique blend of ancient heritage and the breadth of its products. The country boasts a diverse portfolio of attractions, including archaeological treasures like the Pyramids of Giza, the temples of Luxor, and the historic streets of Islamic Cairo.

Beyond the well-known landmarks, Egypt offers pristine beaches in the Red Sea for sun-seekers and divers, desert safaris in Sinai for adventure lovers, and tranquil Nile cruises for those yearning for relaxation and timeless scenery. From adrenaline-pumping sports adventures such as kite surfing, sandboarding, and diving, to revitalizing wellness experiences in luxurious spa resorts and serene retreats, Egypt has something for every type of traveler.

Whether you're a solo explorer, a couple in search of a romantic escape, a family seeking fun-filled activities, or a wellness enthusiast looking to rejuvenate, Egypt's rich and diverse tourism product mix caters to all preferences and travel styles. This vast range of offerings continues to make Egypt a top-tier destination with enduring appeal across segments and seasons.

Building on the success of this collaboration and the rising demand, Wego expects Egypt to remain a top choice for GCC travelers throughout the year. The platform will continue to bolster the country's tourism sector through focused, strategic campaigns.

