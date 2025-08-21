ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

ASMALLWORLD Reports H1 2025 Results: Over 50% Member Growth and Strategic Initiatives Lay Foundation for H2 Acceleration



21-Aug-2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

ASMALLWORLD Reports H1 2025 Results: Over 50% Member Growth and Strategic Initiatives Lay Foundation for H2 Acceleration Zurich, 21 August 2025 - ASMALLWORLD AG, the leading lifestyle community and luxury travel company, today announced its H1 2025 results. Whilst exceptional one-off effects in the previous year meant lower financial performance on a comparative base, the company delivered solid profitability and made significant progress on its strategic growth initiatives. Financial Performance: Maintaining Profitability Despite Lower Revenue Revenue for H1 2025 amounted to CHF 9.1M (H1 2024: CHF 11.8M), reflecting significant one-off revenues generated in the prior year through low-margin one-off event activities, which created an elevated comparative base. Furthermore, changes in the Miles & More loyalty program in the period led to temporary uncertainty and lower demand for the ASMALLWORLD Prestige Membership. The company was able to partly offset this via sales of its other memberships. EBITDA was CHF 0.4M (H1 2024: CHF 0.9M). 2024's comparative result was positively impacted by a one-off legal settlement (CHF +0.5M). After adjusting for this and other extraordinary one-off costs, including the CEO transition, the company delivered higher underlying EBITDA in H1 2025 compared to H1 2024. This resilience, despite lower revenue, highlights the company's commitment and capacity to deliver sustainable and profitable growth. The company continued to reduce its debt obligations and is targeting a 27% reduction in interest payments for the full year. Operational efficiency measures are also underway to further support sustainable and profitable expansion in H2 2025 and into 2026. Strong Membership Growth The company achieved unprecedented membership growth, expanding its member base by more than 50% year-over-year. This further highlights the strength of ASMALLWORLD's brand and underscores the demand for its curated luxury travel and lifestyle services. Launch of New Membership Tier and New Global Partnerships In August 2025, ASMALLWORLD launched Advantage, an exclusive new membership tier offering premium travel benefits including elite hotel and car rental status, as well as airline miles and hotel credits across more than 45 iconic brands. Advantage was introduced in partnership with Cathay Pacific, enabling members to earn 35,000 Asia Miles and access the wider oneworld alliance. The membership also enhances the long-standing collaboration with Miles & More, Lufthansa Group's frequent flyer program (another mileage option for the Advantage tier). Importantly, Advantage launched after the reporting period and will start contributing to financials in the second half of the year onwards. Travel Services: Growing Demand and Higher Profitability ASMALLWORLD's travel services continued to deliver strong momentum. ASMALLWORLD Collection grew bookings by more than 25% Y-o-Y, expanding its portfolio to over 1,700 luxury hotels. ASMALLWORLD Bespoke Travel doubled its team of travel advisors, driving more than 150% Y-o-Y profit growth for the division. Guidance Updated: Growth Momentum Expected in H2 Looking ahead, ASMALLWORLD expects the positive impact from Advantage, additional partnerships signed after the reporting period, and the significantly larger member base to accelerate growth in the second half of 2025. The company now guides for FY 2025 revenue of CHF 18-20M and EBITDA of CHF 0.95-1.15M. While this represents a downward revision compared to previous expectations, it reflects the extraordinary one-off cost impacts to the business in 2025. Importantly, ASMALLWORLD anticipates a clear acceleration in profitability in H2 and into 2026, driven by Advantage, new partnerships, and operating efficiency measures now underway. CEO Statement "I am pleased to see our member base expanding by over 50% year-on-year, a clear signal that demand for ASMALLWORLD's unique offering is stronger than ever," said Zain Richardson, CEO of ASMALLWORLD AG. "While the first half was impacted by extraordinary prior-year effects, we maintained profitability and laid the foundation for strong performance in H2. With Advantage launched and partnerships such as Cathay Pacific now in place, I am confident we are well-positioned to accelerate growth and create sustainable value for our members, partners, and shareholders." Earnings call and further information ASMALLWORLD CEO Zain Richardson will hold a web conference call today, August 21, to provide additional details and commentary on the 2025 H1 results. The call will take place at 11:30 a.m. CET. To participate, please join via the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84535115665 The 2025 H1 Financial Report is available for download on the ASMALLWORLD AG website at the following link: https://www.asmallworldag.com/financial-reports This press release can be found at www.asmallworldag.com .



The ASMALLWORLD Group: Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a luxury travel ecosystem that serves discerning travellers and industry partners. At its core, the ASMALLWORLD social network is the trusted community for modern luxury travellers, offering a platform to connect, share experiences and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges. ASMALLWORLD members can engage through its app and website, receive travel inspiration, and meet in person at over 800 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers, access to exclusive launches, galas, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and St. Moritz. Beyond the social network, the ASMALLWORLD Group extends into bespoke travel planning, luxury hospitality, and strategic B2B collaborations. Through its diverse portfolio, the Group fosters a like-minded global community, curated experiences, and tailored solutions, shaping the evolution of luxury travel. Other businesses in the ASMALLWORLD travel ecosystem include: ASMALLWORLD Collection, an online hotel booking platform focused on the world's most coveted hotels, offering the unique "ASMALLWORLD VIP Rate," which offers exclusive travel benefits at no extra cost to ASMALLWORLD members. ASMALLWORLD Bespoke Travel, a luxury travel agency offering personalised travel curation and booking services. ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY, part of Global Hotel Alliance alongside 45 leading hotel brands, services independent hotels, providing access to the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty and distribution network. ASMALLWORLD Hospitality, a hospitality and management consultancy that supports owners and developers of hospitality assets throughout the different lifecycle stages of their assets, including acquisition, development, operations, and exit. First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices. The World's Finest Clubs, the world's leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife, dining, and beachclub venues around the world. Jetbeds, a premier booking platform specialising in Business and First-Class flights, offering exclusive deals, expert advice, and personalised service to secure the most attractive flight options. For more information, please visit: www.asmallworldag.com www.asmallworld.com www.asmallworldcollection.com www.asmallworldbespoke.com www.asmallworlddiscovery.com www.asmallworldhospitality.com www.first-class-and-more.de www.first-class-and-more.com www.finestclubs.com www.jetbeds.com Contact: ASMALLWORLD AG

Seidengasse 20

8001 Zurich

Switzerland

info@asmallworldag.com Disclaimer The statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Such can be identified, for example, by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "target," "seek," or "aim," or the negative of these words or comparable expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Issuer or its industry to be materially different from any future results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

