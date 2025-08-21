Anzeige
21.08.2025 06:48 Uhr
HTX Joins TRM Labs' Beacon Network to Strengthen Global Fight Against Crypto Crime

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, today announced its participation in the Beacon Network, the first real-time crypto crime response network launched by TRM Labs, as a founding member. By joining forces with elite exchanges and law enforcement agencies, HTX reaffirms its commitment to combating illicit finance and building a safer, more trusted digital asset ecosystem.


Launched by TRM Labs, the Beacon Network connects vetted investigators with exchanges, stablecoin issuers, and regulators to detect, flag, and disrupt illicit activity before funds can be cashed out. Through real-time alerts and coordinated responses, the network shifts the fight against crypto crime from reaction to prevention, closing gaps that criminals have exploited for years.

"As the crypto industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace, threats such as hacking and money laundering have become increasingly sophisticated, intelligent, complex, and fast-moving. It is no longer feasible for any single team to fight these crimes effectively - we must unite as an industry to build coordinated defenses and responses, and Beacon Network helps us do just that," said Heisen Guo, Chief Security Officer at HTX. "HTX is grateful to TRM Labs for spearheading this effort, and we look forward to working side by side with partners worldwide to forge an 'iron wall' for the crypto sector, and to safeguard the security and bright future of the industry."

By joining the Beacon Network, HTX demonstrates its dedication to advancing compliance and strengthening security standards. Its participation also broadens Beacon's global reach and real-time coverage, enabling exchanges and law enforcement partners to act within moments rather than days. Together, the industry is setting a new benchmark for cooperation to stop illicit finance before it impacts users.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord.

About TRM Labs

TRM Labs provides blockchain intelligence solutions trusted by financial institutions, cryptocurrency businesses, and law enforcement to detect, investigate, and prevent cryptocurrency-related financial crimes. TRM combines advanced analytics with human expertise to build a safer financial system for everyone. Learn more at www.trmlabs.com.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2755113/image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391903/image_ID__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/htx-joins-trm-labs-beacon-network-to-strengthen-global-fight-against-crypto-crime-302535395.html

