Hektar Asset Management Sendirian Berhad: Hektar REIT Unites Communities Through "Satu Bumbung. Satu Jiwa." Nationwide Campaign This Merdeka Season

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Hektar Asset Management Sdn Bhd, the Manager of Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust ("Hektar REIT"), proudly launches its latest nationwide community initiative, "Satu Bumbung. Satu Jiwa.", a unifying Merdeka-themed campaign running across all six Hektar Malls throughout the month of August and into Malaysia Day in September.

Paint the Pride Colouring Contest @ Kulim Central

Recycle Art Exhibition @ Mahkota Parade

Pop, Patriotic, and Traditional Song Competition @Wetex Parade

The theme, which translates to "One Roof. One Soul.", speaks to the heart of what it means to be Malaysian: fostering inclusivity, mutual respect, and unity. It celebrates the spirit of togetherness not only among fellow Malaysians but also extends to migrant workers, unsung frontliners, and everyday heroes who form the backbone of our communities.

Across Hektar Malls, each location has infused its own community spirit into the Satu Bumbung, Satu Jiwa celebrations, weaving together heritage, wellness, and togetherness.

At Subang Parade, families can enjoy hands-on traditional craft workshops such as batik painting and traditional paper kite wau making, alongside papercraft competitions and messy play activities that keep younger visitors creatively engaged. The excitement continues with Parkson's cooking demos and sand art workshops, all leading up to the anticipated launch of the Brick Panda Movement Tour on 28 August, a collaborative event inviting Malaysians to be part of a world record attempt in building the largest panda brick installation.

Up north in Sungai Petani, Central Square celebrates civic pride with a meaningful programme lineup in collaboration with government agencies and local NGOs. From state-level bicara berirama competitions and poetry recitals by children with special needs, to life-saving blood donation drives and the vibrant return of the Central Square Night Fun Run, the mall creates an inclusive space that honours the voice of every Malaysian.

Over in Johor, Segamat Central strikes a balance between heritage and innovation, where traditional games meet youthful energy through Zapin dance workshops and a robotic football tournament. The mall's dynamic Merdeka-themed activities culminate in a lively Flash Mob Merdeka, celebrating unity in motion.

At Kulim Central, the spirit of family takes centre stage. From the Kids Fashion Show to the interactive Cuti Smart Camp, children are offered an opportunity to learn through play, while parents can participate in the Merdeka Carnival, health screenings, and creative TikTok challenges. Wrapping up the month is the Malaysia Day Unity Run, further encouraging the community to come together in celebration of shared identity.

In the historical city of Melaka, Mahkota Parade presents a thoughtfully curated blend of arts and festivities, featuring an art exhibition by UiTM, health advocacy programmes, and the celebrated 8th Malaysia Ukulele Festival. High-energy moments are ensured with lion dance championships and a dazzling Merdeka Eve fireworks display, creating unforgettable memories for all ages.

Further south, Wetex Parade in Muar blends patriotic pride with family fun through a variety of colourful activities; from clown meet-and-greets and balloon giveaways to a Malaysia Day colouring contest. School collaborations and medical outreach programmes enhance the mall's commitment to holistic community engagement.

These diverse and inclusive programmes across the malls serve to foster a deeper sense of unity, pride, and cultural appreciation, offering meaningful ways for Malaysians from all walks of life to come together in celebration of the nation's independence.

Zainal Iskandar, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hektar Asset Management

Zainal Iskandar, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hektar Asset Management, commented, "'Satu Bumbung. Satu Jiwa.' is more than a festive campaign, it's a tribute to our shared values as Malaysians. We are proud to provide inclusive spaces where people from all walks of life can come together and celebrate Merdeka. From interactive workshops to youth empowerment and charity-driven events, this campaign embodies our commitment to community building and national pride."

In support of the campaign, Classic Hotel Melaka is offering an exclusive 20% discount on all room bookings from 1-31 August 2025. Travellers are encouraged to embrace the Merdeka spirit with a patriotic city escape under the "Anak Merdeka" promotion, available via direct bookings.

This initiative echoes Hektar REIT's long-standing focus on community, inclusivity, and shared growth. Through cultural preservation, educational engagement, and multigenerational activities, the Group continues to foster stronger community ties within its portfolio assets across Malaysia.

ABOUT HEKTAR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust ("Hektar REIT") is Malaysia's first listed retail-focused REIT. The primary objectives of Hektar REIT are to provide unitholders with sustainable dividend income and to achieve a long-term capital appreciation of the REIT. Hektar REIT was listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on December 4, 2006 and currently owns 2 million square feet of retail space and an education property across 4 states with total assets valued at RM1.39 billion. On 19 February 2025, The Manager has announced the proposed acquisition of an industrial property located in Bayan Lepas, Penang for RM30 million, marking Hektar REIT's dedication to diversification for yield-accretive non-retail assets, being the first industrial asset in its portfolio. Hektar REIT is managed by Hektar Asset Management Sdn Bhd and the property manager is Hektar Property Services Sdn Bhd. Hektar REIT's portfolio of diversified properties includes Subang Parade in Subang Jaya, Selangor; Mahkota Parade in Melaka; Kolej Yayasan Saad in Ayer Keroh, Melaka; Wetex Parade & Classic Hotel in Muar, Johor; Central Square in Sungai Petani, Kedah; Kulim Central in Kulim, Kedah and Segamat Central in Segamat, Johor.

For more information, please visit www.HektarREIT.com

