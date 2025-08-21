The Belgium-based company announced that its panorama-style solar roof for passenger cars is ready for mass production. The glass-glass design features high-efficiency back contact solar cells and a uniform full black appearance. Belgium-based AGC Automotive Europe, a unit of Japan's chemicals, glass, and materials company AGG, announced ahead of next month's automotive trade fair IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich that its panorama-style solar roof for passenger cars is ready for mass production. The vehicle-integrated photovoltaic (VIPV) solution, which was announced in development last year, features ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...