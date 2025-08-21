Green kiwifruit is the first fresh fruit to achieve a health claim by the EU Commission, following more than 15 years of Zespri-led research

Green kiwifruit has become the first fresh fruit ever to receive an authorised health claim from the European Commission, marking a breakthrough for kiwifruit marketer Zespri and the wider fresh produce industry.

Zespri Kiwifruit

The European Commission has officially approved the health claim that "consumption of green kiwifruit contributes to normal bowel function by increasing stool frequency" based on a daily intake of two fresh green kiwifruit (Actinidia deliciosa var. Hayward) providing a minimum of 200g of flesh.

This authorisation is among only three health claims approved by the European Commission in the last five years, following a rigorous evaluation process in which only less than 1 out of 8 claims submitted receive approval.

Zespri CEO Jason Te Brake says, "This milestone is not only a first for Zespri but for the entire fresh produce industry. The EU Commission's recognition of green kiwifruit's role in digestive health reflects one of the ways we are helping people thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit. The approval not only validates Zespri's health and innovation programme, it also delivers tangible value to the industry and reflects the hard work of our green growers to produce nutritious, great-tasting kiwifruit."

Zespri fully funded the application process and majority of the key research submitted in the scientific substantiation, committing over 15 years to documenting the benefits of green kiwifruit. The approval follows the submission of a comprehensive scientific dossier in 2018 which included 18 human intervention studies, six of which ultimately were considered as a strong basis for proving the effect of green kiwifruit on intestinal function. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) delivered a positive scientific opinion in 2021, which has now culminated in the Commission's formal authorisation.

This landmark achievement demonstrates the critical value of investing in health and nutrition science -both to build trust in the fresh category and to unlock further growth and demand for green kiwifruit. In 2024/25, Zespri supplied a total of 220.9 million trays (ZespriTM Green, ZespriTM RubyRedTM and ZespriTM SunGoldTM Kiwifruit) to more than 50 markets.

Zespri Green kiwifruit is packed with essential nutrients including fiber, the beneficial effects on digestive health of which are well-documented in scientific research. The European Commission has now recognized the benefits of green kiwifruit for promoting good bowel habits, confirming the added value of this delicious fruit that many consumers already experience through daily consumption.

As European consumers become increasingly proactive about their health and seek naturally nutritious foods with proven benefits, Zespri's leadership sets a blueprint for fresh produce that science-led innovation delivers real value for consumers and the industry.

With this new authorisation, Zespri will begin integrating the health claim into its European communications, reaffirming its commitment to helping consumers make informed choices about their health.

ABOUT ZESPRI

Zespri is 100 percent owned by current and former kiwifruit growers and has a global team of 900+ based in Mount Maunganui and throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. Our purpose is to help people, communities and the environment thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit, and we work with 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers offshore to provide consumers with fresh, healthy and great-tasting Zespri Green, Zespri RubyRed and SunGold Kiwifruit. In 2024/25, we supplied 220.9 million trays (more than 795,000 tonnes) of kiwifruit to consumers in more than 50 markets, and recorded global operating revenue of NZ$5.14 billion. Zespri is committed to sustainability, with areas of improvement identified right through the supply chain including our pledge that by 2025 we will use 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging, do more to help the environment, and work with our partners to be carbon positive by 2035.

