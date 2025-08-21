Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.08.2025 08:54 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Guangzhou Wang Lao Ji Great Health Industry Co., Ltd.: WALOVI's International Cans Make Global Debut, Ushering in a New Era of Eastern Natural Plant Beverages

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 18, the grand global launch ceremony for WALOVI's international cans, themed "China's Wanglaoji, World's WALOVI," was held in Shanghai. Making a significant brand upgrade, Wanglaoji aims to redefine global beverage consumption with a unified global image and products tailored to diverse demands. At the event, four international can products were unveiled: Classic (Ruby Roselle can), No-sugar (Dawn Orange can), Plain (Golden Glaze can), and Bubble (Misty Blue can). These products not only incorporate Eastern color aesthetics into their packaging design but also blend traditional Eastern herbal wisdom with contemporary trends like sugar-free and sparkling formulations. Comprehensively epitomizes the value, origin, and vivid represented by WALOVI.


Mr. Ye Jizeng, Vice General Manager of Guangzhou Wang Lao Ji Great Health Industry Co., Ltd., highlighted two major trends in the global beverage market: the rise of healthy and natural beverages, and the growing demand for low-sugar/sugar-free options. He emphasized that as an original Chinese beverage with a 197-year history, WALOVI remains committed to natural ingredients and health-oriented principles. Over the next three years, WALOVI plans to build multiple overseas markets with sales exceeding RMB 100 million each.

"We will establish model markets for deep distribution and brand building. Today's launch is a strategic milestone in our global blueprint, with systematic preparations across product development, brand enhancement, channel expansion, and supply chain optimization. WALOVI will make the world believe that: Natural is the direction of flavor, healthy offers choice of good tasting."

According to Frost & Sullivan, WALOVI has ranked first in global plant beverage sales for five consecutive years. Domestically, it holds nearly 50% of the plant drink market share. Over the past decade, the brand's overseas market presence has expanded 6.5-fold, with an annual compound growth rate exceeding 25%.

At the event, Wanglaoji signed agreements with the first batch of partners of WALOVI, including Meituan Delivery, Eleme, Dianping, Ocean Engine, and Jiaye Trading Canada Corp. The new WALOVI products will soon be available across Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, and Oceania.

Through its systematic Product-Channel-Brand-Culture (PCBC) global strategy, Wanglaoji is committed to offering sustainable and healthy choices to the world with its natural Eastern plant beverages. With WALOVI, the brand aims to reshape the global beverage landscape, offering healthier alternatives and fostering cultural exchange through consumption.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2755120/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/walovis-international-cans-make-global-debut-ushering-in-a-new-era-of-eastern-natural-plant-beverages-302535574.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.