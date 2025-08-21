Anzeige
21.08.2025 09:02 Uhr
Antea Group: Summer Spotlight: OSHA's Big Rollback Wave

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Worker safety regulations in the U.S. are facing their most significant shake-up in decades. On July 1st, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) unveiled over two dozen deregulatory proposals as part of the Trump administration's Executive Order 14192, "Unleashing Prosperity Through Deregulation."

Supporters of the move argue it will ease compliance burdens and reduce costs for businesses. But critics warn these changes could weaken long-standing protections, particularly in high-risk industries like construction, manufacturing, and entertainment, raising concerns about worker safety, product quality, and liability exposure.

What's Changing?

Below are some of the most notable proposed rollbacks and updates:

1. Rethinking the General Duty Clause:

  • The proposed update aims to exclude from enforcement hazards that are "inherent and inseparable" from the core nature of a professional activity or performance.

  • Enforcement will be limited, so OSHA cannot cite inherently risky jobs common in sports, entertainment, etc.

2. Medical Review Changes for Respirators

  • OSHA is proposing revisions to the Respiratory Protection Standard, specifically eliminating medical evaluation requirements for filtering facepiece respirators (FFRs) and loose-fitting powered air-purifying respirators (PAPRs)

3. Chemical Exposure Standards: Alignment

OSHA is proposing updates to 13 substance-specific standards, many of which aim to align with the general Respiratory Protection Standard (29 CFR 1910.134). These include:

  • Formaldehyde: Removes duplicative respirator requirements

  • Benzene: Allows more flexible respirator selection

  • Lead, Cadmium, Asbestos, Vinyl Chloride, Coke Oven Emissions, Cotton Dust, Ethylene Oxide, Inorganic Arsenic, Methylene Chloride, Methylenedianiline, and 13 Carcinogens: All updated to reflect current respirator practices and reduce regulatory overlap

4. Shedding Standards on Construction Site Lighting

  • OSHA is proposing to remove the illumination requirements for construction sites

5. Musculoskeletal Disorders Logging

  • Withdrawn proposed updates for reporting M.S.D.s in OSHA 300 Logs

6. Color-Coding & Marking Systems

  • Safety color code standards eliminated as the hazards that the standards were designed to address are also addressed by state and local building and fire codes.

7. COVID-19 ETS & Infectious Disease Rules

  • Officially removed from the CFR; associated recordkeeping dropped

8. Construction Advisory Committee Process Removed

  • Final rule revokes requirement for OSHA consulting its construction advisory committee

These measures are described as the largest workplace deregulation effort to date under the Department of Labor.

What it Means for Business

These proposals have direct implications for employers across the Consumer & Industrial Goods industries. Take a look at the table below:

Area of Impact

Consumer Goods

Industrial Goods

Worker Safety

Employees may face greater safety risk and may be exposed to greater hazards

Employees may face greater safety risk and may be exposed to greater hazards

Product Quality

Lax oversight may affect hygiene or quality control in food and consumer items

Equipment failure or poor maintenance may impact output reliability

Reputational Risk

Brands tied to unsafe labor conditions may face consumer backlash

B2B buyers may be wary of suppliers with poor safety records

Legal/Liability Risk

Potential lawsuits or regulatory actions if injuries occur

Industrial accidents can halt operations and trigger legal scrutiny

Key Takeaways

  • OSHA is pursuing the largest deregulatory push in its history.

  • Changes affect core protections like respirators, chemical standards, and construction safety.

  • Both consumer-facing and industrial businesses face heightened safety, liability, and reputational risks.

Your Summer To-Do: Get Informed & Engage

As these proposals move through the rulemaking process, the balance between reducing regulatory burden and protecting worker health will remain a central debate. For businesses, staying engaged isn't optional, it's essential. Understanding how these changes could alter compliance obligations, liability exposure, and brand reputation will help organizations prepare for what's ahead.

Here's how to stay proactive:

  • Read the full Notice of Proposed Rulemakings (NPRMs) for details-and think about how these changes might affect you or your industry.

  • Submit your comments by September 2, 2025, via Regulations.gov

  • Monitor updates in August, as OSHA may publish additional deregulation initiatives.

  • Watch for OSHA's final rulemakings likely coming in 2026-27. You can subscribe to get updates straight to your email on the NPRM page here.

Need Guidance on What This Means for You?

Every industry will feel the impact of OSHA's proposed rollbacks differently. If you have questions about what these changes could mean for your organization, visit our industry-specific pages to get your questions answered directly by the team dedicated to that sector:

  • Consumer Brands

  • Food & Beverage

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail

  • Health & Safety

  • Bioeconomy and Life Sciences

Our experts are here to help you interpret regulatory changes, assess potential risks, and strengthen your safety programs.

