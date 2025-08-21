Brazilian scientists have investigated the potential of agrivoltaics on sugarcane fields and have found this combination may provide benefits in terms of both agricultural and electricity yield. Their results showed that under certain conditions the sugarcane yield below the panels can be higher than that of plots without PV. A research team from the Federal University of Alagoas in Brazil has investigated how agrivoltaic facilities could be integrated into sugarcane fields and has found that both the electric and agricultural yield benefit from this combination. "Our analysis showed that crop ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...