The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) says developers plan to add 21 GW of solar in the second half of 2025 alone. From pv magazine USA Almost all of the new electric generation capacity added to the US grid in 2025 is emissions-free, with solar leading the way. The EIA has reported that the United States is projected to have a record year for electric capacity buildout in 2025, adding 64 GW. The previous record was set in 2002, when developers added 58 GW of capacity, 57 GW of which was natural gas. But this time, the record year for installations will be led by an emissions-free source ...

