NTPC Green Energy has commissioned 212. 5 MW of solar capacity in western India through its wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy. From pv magazine India NTPC Green Energy has announced that it has commissioned 212. 5 MW of solar capacity at Khavda, Gujarat, through its wholly owned subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy. This is the fourth phase of NTPC Renewable's 1,255 MW Khavda-I solar PV project, which is being developed under the Central Public Sector Undertaking scheme. In addition, NTPC Green commissioned 37. 5 MW of solar capacity as part of a 100 MW hybrid project in Gujarat. The ...

