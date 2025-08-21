Antier Solutions: Antier Brings Real Estate On-Chain with Tokenization Tech

NEW DELHI, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate, a pillar of global wealth, is constrained by slow deals, exclusive access, and outdated systems. Blockchain-powered tokenization platforms are eliminating these constraints, forging transparent, liquid, and inclusive markets. Antier, a leading real-estate tokenization development services , is leading this charge by offering enterprise-grade infrastructure and partnering with global hubs to reshape how properties are owned, traded, and valued.

"We're dismantling the barriers that lock trillions in real estate value, empowering anyone, anywhere to own a piece of the world's most coveted properties through our tokenization platforms," said, Vikram R Singh , CEO, Antier.

Why Does Real Estate Need a Blockchain Wake-Up Call?

Real estate faces persistent challenges:

Elite Control : Prime assets in cities like New York are locked by wealthy investors.

: Prime assets in cities like New York are locked by wealthy investors. Legal Tangles : Cross-border deals in Europe face regulatory mazes.

: Cross-border deals in Europe face regulatory mazes. Title Chaos: Disputed records in markets like India freeze billions in value.

"Our tokenization solutions are a fortress of security and compliance, enabling real estate to flow freely across borders while meeting the strictest global standards,"said, Karan Bhai , CTO, Antier.

According to JLL's recent 2025 report, $10 trillion in global real estate is trapped in illiquid assets, restrained by slow markets and high barriers. Antier counters this with precision-engineered tokenization development services, converting properties into blockchain-based tokens for seamless fractional ownership and instant cross-border trades. Their 2024 initiative tokenized a $100M commercial property, cutting capital-raising time by 30% through a platform that drew 500 global investors in weeks, proving Antier's technology revitalizes markets while preserving their integrity.

BT Asset Hub: $2.5B in Real Estate, Live and Tokenized

Antier developed BT Asset Hub for Australia's Black Tie Digital, a production-grade platform designed to tokenize large-scale real estate portfolios. Built to handle over $2.5 billion in assets, the system supports investor onboarding, automated KYC/KYB, smart contract-based dividend payouts, and blockchain-native cap tables. This milestone marks Antier's reputation as the go-to tech partner for real estate firms for tokenization.

From Brick to Click: Tokenization Making Real Estate Liquid

Antier's tokenization development services make real estate as fluid as stocks by:

Fractionalizing Assets : Trade property shares on secondary markets.

: Trade property shares on secondary markets. Boosting Liquidity : Unlock value without full divestment.

: Unlock value without full divestment. Broadening Access: Enable retail investors to enter high-value markets.

Tokenized real estate will unlock $1.4 trillion by 2030, with Dubai targeting $16 billion in transactions by 2033. Antier's 2024 UAE residential pilot drew 1,500 retail investors, 65% first-timers, showing how their platforms democratize wealth-building.

Compliance- Built In. Globally.

Antier builds platforms with compliance woven into the code. They build trust through:

Embedded Compliance : KYC/AML, whitelist transfers, and automated reporting align with SEC, MiFID II, and DFSA rules.

: KYC/AML, whitelist transfers, and automated reporting align with SEC, MiFID II, and DFSA rules. Legal Partnerships : Navigate global regulations seamlessly.

: Navigate global regulations seamlessly. Regulatory Agility: Adapt to evolving standards.

Despite 60% of real estate firms citing regulatory complexity, Antier's solutions drove 25% growth in tokenized assets with innovation and stability.

Fortifying Real Estate's Core

Antier's tech modernizes without upending, meeting the demands of a globalized economy by:

Cutting Costs : Smart contracts save 20%, automating payouts and tracking.

: Smart contracts save 20%, automating payouts and tracking. Curbing Fraud : Transparent ledgers resolve title disputes, unlocking billions in markets like India.

: Transparent ledgers resolve title disputes, unlocking billions in markets like India. Streamlining Operations: Blend traditional reliability with digital speed.

Pioneering Broader Asset Finance

With $16 trillion in real estate assets primed for digitization, Antier's tokenization development services are a launchpad for tokenizing art, equities, and more. The solutions are crafting a future where value flows freely, uniting traditional and decentralized finance.

Antier's Platform: Built to Scale, Secured to Lead

Antier's platform is purpose-built, engineered for scale, security, and global compliance. Unlike generic blockchain tools, it's a bespoke solution designed to transform real estate markets with unmatched precision. Key features include:

Advanced Token Standards : Support for ERC-1400, ERC-3643, and BEP-20 ensures compatibility across major blockchains while adhering to stringent regulatory requirements.

: Support for ERC-1400, ERC-3643, and BEP-20 ensures compatibility across major blockchains while adhering to stringent regulatory requirements. Seamless Compliance Automation : Built-in KYC/AML, investor whitelisting, and accreditation systems ensure compliance in any jurisdiction, from MiCA, SEC, to DFSA.

: Built-in KYC/AML, investor whitelisting, and accreditation systems ensure compliance in any jurisdiction, from MiCA, SEC, to DFSA. Smart Contract Cap Tables: Real-time ownership tracking and automated dividend payouts simplify complex asset management.

Real-time ownership tracking and automated dividend payouts simplify complex asset management. Robust Secondary Market Integration: Direct connectivity to OTC platforms and DEXs powers liquid trading of tokenized assets.

Direct connectivity to OTC platforms and DEXs powers liquid trading of tokenized assets. Global Regulatory Alignment : Strategic partnerships with top-tier legal firms ensure compliance with SEC, ESMA, DFSA, and MAS frameworks, enabling cross-border scalability.

: Strategic partnerships with top-tier legal firms ensure compliance with SEC, ESMA, DFSA, and MAS frameworks, enabling cross-border scalability. Intuitive Onboarding Portals: Streamlined dashboards for issuers, investors, and asset managers drive adoption with ease and efficiency.

Antier's Real World Asset Tokenization Development Services are built for:

Developers : Raise capital globally by issuing asset-backed tokens for residential or commercial projects.

: Raise capital globally by issuing asset-backed tokens for residential or commercial projects. REITs & Funds : Enhance liquidity and transparency while cutting operational costs.

: Enhance liquidity and transparency while cutting operational costs. WealthTech Platforms : Offer fractional real estate as a product to retail or accredited investors.

: Offer fractional real estate as a product to retail or accredited investors. Property Owners : Monetize assets without selling outright-tokenize, retain control, and generate income.

: Monetize assets without selling outright-tokenize, retain control, and generate income. TaaS Providers: White-label Antier's platform to offer tokenization services to your clients.

Global Reach, Local Impact: Antier's Real-World Footprint

Antier, headquartered in Mohali, India, powers this revolution with tokenization development services. With 100+ platforms deployed across 20+ countries, serving developers, REITs, and fintechs with 700+ blockchain experts.

Let's Talk Strategy-Your Property, Tokenized

Ready to redefine your real estate strategy? Get a free 30-minute consultation with blockchain experts to create your tokenization roadmap, and a complimentary ebook, " Tokenizing Real Estate: The 2025 Playbook ," packed with market insights and regulatory landscape.

