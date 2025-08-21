Viacon Group AB (publ): Another quarter of increased profitability

SECOND QUARTER 2025

Net sales amounted to EUR 46,373 thousand (46,213), an increase of 0.3% compared with the corresponding period last year. Organic growth amounted to 4.4%.

Operating earnings (EBIT) amounted to EUR 3,829 thousand (463), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 8.3% (1.0).

of 8.3% (1.1). Operating earnings before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 5,703 thousand (2,311), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 12.3% (5.0).

Underlying earnings before depreciation (underlying EBITDA) amounted to EUR 5,891 thousand (3,081), corresponding to an underlying EBITDA margin of 12.7% (6.7).

Order intake amounted to EUR 48,575 thousand (54,385), a decrease of 10.7% compared with the same period last year. Organic growth amounted to -7.1%.

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 4.97 (-61,48).

JANUARY - JUNE 2025

Net sales amounted to EUR 83,412 thousand (79,139), an increase of 5.4% compared with the corresponding period last year. Organic growth amounted to 8.4%.

Operating earnings (EBIT) amounted to EUR 4,276 thousand (-896), corresponding

to an EBIT margin of 5.1% (-1.1). EBITA amounted to EUR 4,336 thousand (-836), corresponding to an EBITA margin

of 5.2% (-1.1). Operating earnings before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 8,027 thousand (2,684), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 9.6% (3.4).

Underlying earnings before depreciation (underlying EBITDA) amounted to EUR 8,920 thousand (3,946), corresponding to an underlying EBITDA margin of 10.7% (5.0).

Order intake amounted to EUR 87,514 thousand (92,607), a decrease of 5.5% compared with the same period last year. Organic growth amounted to -3.1%.

Earnings per share amounted to EUR -58.59 (-176.63).

ViaCon has completed the divestment of the property in Lyon, France, in July.

COMMENTS FROM THE CEO

We see that the markets' recovery toward more normal levels has continued during the quarter. Increased infrastructure investments are being planned in several of ViaCon's key markets, and we are very well positioned to participate in these initiatives. As infrastructure investments often have a long-term horizon, we expect them to gradually contribute to positive development during the second half of 2025 and in the years to come.

Sales for the quarter amounted to EUR 46,373 thousand (46,213), an increase of 0.3% compared to the previous year. Organic growth was 4.4%, adjusted for exchange rate effects, hyper-inflation adjustments, divestments and acquisitions.

Operating earnings (EBIT) amounted to EUR 3,829 thousand (463), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 8.3% (1.0). Items affecting comparability in the quarter amounted to 188 (770). The adjusted operating earnings amounted to EUR 4,017 thousand (1,233), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.7% (2.7).

The operating result has been positively impacted by higher volumes in the Bridges & Culverts Solutions and StormWater Solutions business areas, as well as a reduced cost base resulting from the sustained efficiency measures implemented. The quarter's cash flow from operating activities was lower compared to the corresponding period last year, mainly driven by an increased working capital due to high sales volumes.

After the end of the quarter, the divestment of the property in France was completed. The sale will have a positive cash flow effect of approximately EUR 9 million in the third quarter of 2025. A similar process is also underway regarding a potential divestment of ViaCon's property in the United Kingdom.

During the quarter, work to secure the Group's financing progressed according to plan. Further details are provided in the interim report.

Order intake during the quarter amounted to EUR 48,575 thousand (54,385), an decrease of 10.7% compared to last year. Organic growth amounted to -7.1%. The decrease in order intake is attributable to two large orders received during the comparison period in the Bridges & Culverts business area.

The first half of 2025 marks a clear step in the right direction for ViaCon. As markets gradually continue to move toward a more normal situation, we expect a continued positive development throughout 2025 and in the years to come.

Stefan Nordström,

President and CEO

The full report is published at www.viacongroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Nordström, CEO

E-mail: stefan.nordstrom@viacongroup.com

Tel: +46 (0) 706 32 13 06

Philip Delborn, CFO

E-mail: philip.delborn@viacongroup.com

Tel: +46 (0) 702 125264

This information is information that ViaCon Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-21 08:00 CEST.