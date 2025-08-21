Anzeige
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
WKN: A3CMPQ | ISIN: SE0015949037 | Ticker-Symbol: 61B
Frankfurt
21.08.25 | 09:59
1,572 Euro
+2,88 % +0,044
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2025 08:00 Uhr
Heimstaden AB (publ): Heimstaden AB Q2 2025 Results

Highlights for Q2 2025 (figures in brackets refer to same quarter last year):

  • Like-for-like rental growth of 5.2% (5.1%) and rental income of SEK 3,959 million (3,943)
  • The quarterly NOI margin improved to 74.0% (71.4%) and LTM NOI margin of 71.5% (68.3%)
  • Strong operating fundamentals supported a 1.2% (0.4%) increase in property values
  • Privatisation sales, for the quarter, reached SEK 2,268 (1,661) million with 507 (363) residential units sold at a 29.9% (29.0%) premium to book value
  • Real economic occupancy of 98.5% (98.3%)
  • Net LTV of 54.2% (58.1%) and ICR of 1.9x (1.8x)
  • Subsequently in July 2025, Heimstaden AB refinanced its March 2027 EUR 400 million senior unsecured fixed rate note and issued a EUR 400 million senior note due January 2031

Contacts:
Frederik Stentoft Berling, Media
+45 2130 9489, media@heimstaden.com

Cody Nelson, Investor Relations
+47 948 94 196, ir@heimstaden.com

About Heimstaden:
Heimstaden AB is a leading European residential real estate manager and investor with around 159,000 homes across nine countries with a property value of SEK 331 billion. We acquire, develop, and manage properties with an evergreen perspective. Guided by our Scandinavian heritage and values Dare, Care, and Share - we fulfil our mission to enrich and simplify our customers' lives through Friendly Homes. Heimstaden is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Read more at www.heimstaden.com. Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

This information is such information that Heimstaden AB (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, through the agency of the above contact persons, for publication on 21 August 2025 at 08:00 CET.


