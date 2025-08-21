Heimstaden AB (publ): Heimstaden AB Q2 2025 Results

Highlights for Q2 2025 (figures in brackets refer to same quarter last year):



Like-for-like rental growth of 5.2% (5.1%) and rental income of SEK 3,959 million (3,943)

The quarterly NOI margin improved to 74.0% (71.4%) and LTM NOI margin of 71.5% (68.3%)

Strong operating fundamentals supported a 1.2% (0.4%) increase in property values

Privatisation sales, for the quarter, reached SEK 2,268 (1,661) million with 507 (363) residential units sold at a 29.9% (29.0%) premium to book value

Real economic occupancy of 98.5% (98.3%)

Net LTV of 54.2% (58.1%) and ICR of 1.9x (1.8x)

Subsequently in July 2025, Heimstaden AB refinanced its March 2027 EUR 400 million senior unsecured fixed rate note and issued a EUR 400 million senior note due January 2031



