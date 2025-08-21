SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2025 - CNA, the global news and current affairs brand of Mediacorp, is offering a new service which allows businesses and brands from around the world to seamlessly publish their media releases in a dedicated section on its flagship website, cna.asia, via its very first partner, Media OutReach Newswire.
About CNA
CNA was established in March 1999 by Mediacorp, and is an English language Asian news network. Positioned to "Understand Asia", it reports on global developments with Asian perspectives. Based in Singapore, it has correspondents in major Asian cities and key Western ones, including New York, Washington D.C., London and Brussels. CNA brings its audience not only the latest news but also diverse content such as business, lifestyle, human stories, current affairs and documentary programming.
About MediacorpMediacorp is Singapore's national media network and largest content creator, engaging 99 percent of the population weekly across four languages on its digital, TV, radio, and social media platforms. The company prides itself on creating compelling and trusted content that connects communities and inspires people.
Beyond Singapore, Mediacorp reaches a global audience through its award-winning news service, CNA, and globally distributed content that has won numerous industry accolades, including from the New York Festivals, World Media Festivals, PromaxBDA (World and Asia), and the Asian Academy Creative Awards.
As the nation's media network, Mediacorp champions the diverse pool of local talent and the growth of the creative and media industry, through co-creation, partnerships and providing learning opportunities to groom the next generation of creators and media professionals.
For more information, please visitmediacorp.sg.
About Media OutReach NewswireFounded in 2009, Media OutReach Newswire is Asia Pacific's first global newswire founded and headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in China, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Japan. The newswire comprehensive network of more than 200,000 editors and journalists, covering over 70,000 media titles, 1,500 media partners in more than 40 languages is an effective conduit between PR & IR professionals in agencies, companies and government bureaus.
As a total communications solution provider, Media OutReach Newswire leverages next-generation SaaS technology and AI to redefine press release distribution, delivering multimedia, multi-language press releases directly to journalists' inboxes to optimise write-ups, build media relations and provides multi-format, ready to use reports with pioneering data insights and intelligence on Public Relations Campaign performance.
Media OutReach Newswire's global press release distribution network that spans Asia Pacific & Southeast Asia, the USA, Canada, Latin America, Europe & UK, the Middle East & Gulf States, and Africa is a trusted newswire partner for PR and Communications Professionals from PR & IR agencies, corporations and governments for authentic communication results.
For more information about Media OutReach Newswire's services and distribution network, please visitwww.media-outreach.com.
