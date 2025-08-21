A research team in Egypt has proposed a new architecture for kesterite solar cells using a copper oxide hole transport layer and optimized configuration. The simulated device had a maximum efficiency of 33. 56%. A research team at Kafrelsheikh University in Egypt has proposed a kesterite solar cell with an optimized copper oxide (CuO) hole transport layer. Its simulated device had a maximum efficiency of 33. 56%. Kesterite, specifically copper zinc tin sulphide (CZTS) solar cells, are an attractive candidate for affordable thin film solar cells due to the abundance and non-toxic properties of ...

