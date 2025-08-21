Portugal's solar capacity reached 6. 17 GW in May, according to the country's renewable energy association. While distributed generation is steadily expanding, a quicker rate of deployment across all market segments will be needed to meet 2030 targets. Portugal added 499 MW of solar between December 2024 and May 2025, according to figures from the Portuguese Association Of Renewable Energy (APREN). By May, cumulative solar capacity reached 6. 17 GW. The association told pv magazine that during the first half of the year, Portugal's cumulative solar power generation reached 2,865 GWh, equivalent ...

